Vancouver’s Published on Main Named No.17 in North America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancouver’s Published on Main has once again been named as one of North America’s 50 Best Restaurants, coming in at No.17 this year. The list was announced at a captivating awards ceremony yesterday evening in New Orleans, following the inaugural edition of the ranking by the 50 Best organization last year.

The culinary world gathered from all corners of North America for the occasion to celebrate each other’s achievements at the unveiling of North America’s 50 Best Restaurants. Hosted at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel, the event highlights outstanding restaurant experiences across the region that will shape the aspirations of consumers, gastronomes, and restaurateurs.

"We are honoured and proud to be named to North America's 50 Best Restaurants for the second year in a row," says Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson, Chef-Partner, Published on Main. "This recognition puts us in such great company, and it belongs to our incredible team, who pour their energy and passion into every single service because they love what they do. Accolades like this keeps us going. But most importantly of all, thank you to our guests for continuing to believe in us and enjoy meals at our table. That is something we will never take for granted."



Credit: Sarah Annand

Since opening its doors in December 2019, Published on Main has built a reputation around its deep commitment to highlighting British Columbia's incredible food through its farmers, foragers, fishers, and local producers. The menu continues to draw inspiration from its Canadian roots, while also highlighting global influences. Over 90 per cent of its ingredients are sourced locally and sustainably, where every dish carries a sense of place.

The Published on Main team is currently led by Stieffenhofer-Brandson, Chef de Cuisine Nolan Hennenfent, Restaurant Director Aaron Matsuzaki, Beverage Director Joe Casson, and Wine Director Haley Macleod.





Faye Huggett, Director of Community for 50 Best, says "The second edition of North America’s 50 Best Restaurants celebrates the extraordinary diversity, creativity and excellence that define the region’s dining scene. From pioneering dining institutions to bold new voices, the list reflects the depth and dynamism of North America’s rich culinary landscape. We’re proud to honor these exceptional restaurants along with the individuals and teams who bring them to life."

The list of North America’s 50 Best Restaurants was revealed as part of a live countdown from No.50 to No.1. The ranking is complemented by a host of special awards and reflects the very best restaurant experiences around the region, collated from the votes of 300 anonymous experts. This voting panel – North America’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy – comprises a balanced mix of chefs, restaurateurs, food/restaurant journalists, and gourmets, led by a group of industry-leading Academy Chairs.

For additional information on North America’s 50 Best Restaurants, visit theworlds50best.com/northamerica and follow along at @theworlds50best.

For more information about Published on Main, please visit publishedonmain.com .

About Published on Main

Led by award-winning executive chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson, Published on Main invites guests to experience cuisine that excites, intrigues, and surprises - telling the story of British Columbia’s much-loved farms, foragers, and producers through food, while being inspired by our Canadian roots and global culinary playground. Share a variety of dishes amongst friends or book our multi-course, multi-sensory tasting journey with sublime wine pairings and inventive cocktails. Published on Main received one of Vancouver’s first Michelin stars. It was named the #1 Restaurant in Canada by Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants list in 2022.

Published on Main | 3593 Main St, Vancouver, BC, V5V 3N4

Instagram: @published.on.main | www.publishedonmain.com

About North America’s 50 Best Restaurants

Following the success of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, The World’s 50 Best Bars, and The World’s 50 Best Hotels, 50 Best launched North America’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2025, with the inaugural edition taking place in September in Las Vegas, U.S. The North America’s 50 Best Restaurants list is created by the North America’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential group of 300 independent leaders from across the region, each selected for their expert opinion of the regional restaurant scene. The North America’s 50 Best Restaurants event program – including a thought leadership forum, the awards ceremony and unveiling of the list – provides a unique opportunity to unite restaurateurs, media, and experienced travelers and food connoisseurs at a captivating celebration of hospitality, passion, and talent. The list is the first ranking of its kind to encompass the United States, Canada and parts of the Caribbean.

About 50 Best

50 Best is the leading authority in global hospitality, showcasing worldwide trends and highlighting great restaurants, bars, hotels and vineyards from all corners of the Earth. Over the last 20+ years, 50 Best has provided unrivalled guidance through its lists and events to gourmets, cocktail lovers and discerning travelers, inspiring consumers to discover diverse establishments, cultures and destinations. The organization remains steadfast in its commitment to unveiling up-and-coming chefs, bartenders and hoteliers, exploring trends and highlighting the subtlety and complexity of various cuisines and drinks cultures from around the world.

50 Best Media Contact:

Bella Scott, Becca PR

na50br@hellobecca.com; +1 708 567 2428

Published on Main Media Contact:

Jade Prosser, Marketing Director

Marketing@publishedonmain.com +1 604-999-9227

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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