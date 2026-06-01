G700 Whistling Arrow to Launch in the Middle East

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As new energy vehicles gain traction across the global off-road market, one question stands out: Can hybrid off-road vehicles match up to time-tested traditional mechanical off-roaders? Custom-built from the standard G700 for hardcore off-road enthusiasts around the world, the official-customized G700 Whistling Arrow offers a definitive answer, and it will be launched in Q3 in the Middle East.

In April 2026, JETOUR brought the G700 Whistling Arrow to the 60th Moab Easter Jeep Safari, the world’s most renowned off-road gathering. Joined by legendary racer Robby Gordon and explorer Hazen Audel, the model went up against top traditional off-road vehicles. It demonstrated the outstanding capabilities of hybrid powertrains on grueling climbing routes, captivating audiences worldwide.





Technological Breakthrough: Shattering Industry Preconceptions to Unlock Hybrid Off-Road’s Full Potential

Within the off-road community, there has long been a perceived “structural contradiction” between decoupled electric four-wheel-drive (e-4WD) systems and extreme rock crawling environments like Moab. By eliminating the mechanical driveshaft between the front and rear axles, decoupled e-4WD systems rely on independent electric motors and electronic control systems for torque distribution. This setup offers lower energy consumption, faster response, and more flexible torque distribution, making it well suited to terrains such as deserts and the Gobi. However, in extreme rock-crawling conditions like Moab, it faced challenges in areas such as torque precision, sustained power output, and thermal management.

Innovation is always driven by pioneers. JETOUR chose Moab as the ultimate proving ground for the G700 Whistling Arrow, taking a bold step to push the boundaries of hybrid off-roading and reinforcing its confidence in the vehicle’s off-road performance and technological readiness. This confidence — and the willingness to push limits — lies at the heart of off-road culture.





Powered by the GAIA, the G700 Whistling Arrow is equipped with the Kunpeng Super Hybrid CDM-O system, featuring the world’s first 23.796:1 high-ratio reduction gear, millisecond-level triple differential locks, the industry’s only one-touch cross-axle mode, and an AI-driven energy management and thermal control system. These innovations enable the vehicle to deliver class-leading off-road performance on Moab’s extreme terrain. Notably, this marks the first time a decoupled e-4WD vehicle has successfully taken on world-class rock-crawling routes, challenging long-held assumptions about electric off-road climbing. Robby Gordon, the world-renowned off-road racing champion, commented: “This is completely different from everyday driving. It’s highly technical — you need excellent traction to climb these rocks and cliffs.”

Cultural Resonance: Forging a New Era of Premium, Modern Off-Roading

While cutting-edge technology put the G700 Whistling Arrow in the spotlight at Moab, the presence of the JETOUR G Series alongside traditional off-road vehicles highlighted a deeper drive for innovation. The Moab showcase was more than a display of technical capability—it represents a dialogue between different approaches to off-roading and a deep connection between brand values and off-road culture.

Known as the “Mecca of global off-roading,” Moab embodies the essence of traditional off-road culture: individualism, self-expression through DIY modification, and a spirit of conquering nature. These elements are deeply rooted in its iconic red sandstone landscape. The “BEYOND THE HORIZON” philosophy of the JETOUR G Series offers a modern reinterpretation of the off-road spirit. It is not only about exploring the external world, but also about an inward journey — listening to inner calls and discovering deeper layers of the self. This philosophy sets the JETOUR G Series apart from conventional off-road brands. Rather than promoting a rugged, stripped-back lifestyle removed from everyday life, it advocates a balance between luxury and performance, integrating off-roading into a more refined lifestyle. This combination of product capability and brand philosophy—may become a key factor in appealing to global premium off-road consumers. Explorer Hazen Audel observed the event: “You can see the crowd gathering around the G700, curious and drawn in. That’s what happens when people encounter something entirely new.”

Its appearance at Moab fully demonstrates its solid technical prowess and brand strength, building a strong reputation ahead of the G700 Whistling Arrow’s global launch. Scheduled for official arrival this July, the G700 Whistling Arrow will enter the Middle Eastern premium off-road segment and offer consumers an exceptional driving experience alongside diverse off-road lifestyle options.

Contact:

Tina Liu

JETOUR Auto

+86 13757229826

jetourinternational.pr@gmail.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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