Himax Latest T2000 Tcon to Power the Evolution of E Ink Next-Generation Color ePaper into Dynamic Content Applications

TAINAN, Taiwan, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced that its new T2000 Color ePaper Timing Controller (Color ePaper Tcon) has been successfully adopted into the latest ePaper controller architecture launched by E Ink, the global leader in ePaper technology. For large-format color ePaper signage, the T2000 Tcon delivers significantly enhanced dynamic content display performance, enabling support for dynamic advertising content and accelerating the transition from traditional static displays to a new generation of dynamic applications. The T2000 Tcon is now powering E Ink's 75-inch Kaleido™ large-format color ePaper signage platform, which will be showcased this week at COMPUTEX 2026 in Taipei.

T2000 Tcon features a high-bandwidth MIPI 4-lane input architecture, supporting 4K resolution and offering TTL, mini-LVDS outputs, as well as USB 3.0, SPI, and I²C control interfaces for enhanced system integration flexibility. The T2000 also incorporates a dedicated ePaper processing engine and fast full-color refresh technology, delivering high image quality and smooth display performance while maintaining the ultralow power advantages of ePaper technology.

At the core of E Ink's latest controller architecture is Himax's significant optimization of the ePaper data-processing workflow. Leveraging an industry-leading parallel-processing design, the T2000 transforms the conventional sequential workflow of image transmission and screen updating into a synchronized architecture in which display refresh and data transmission operate simultaneously, enabling the system to prepare the next frame while the current image is being displayed. This delivers more responsive and seamless screen transitions for applications such as dynamic advertising, content rotation, and partial animations on large-format ePaper signage.

When deployed in E Ink's 75-inch Kaleido™ large-format color ePaper signage, Himax's T2000 Tcon achieves nearly three times the dynamic display performance of the previous-generation ePaper architecture. The breakthrough enables smoother rendering of dynamic advertisements and video content, meaningfully improving the viewing experience of large-sized ePaper signage and opening the door to a new generation of dynamic ePaper applications across retail advertising, public information displays, and smart commercial environments.

The T2000 is also compatible with both E Ink Gallery™ and Kaleido™ color ePaper platforms. Gallery utilizes advanced dithering technology to deliver a wider color gamut and richer image detail, making it particularly suitable for educational, graphic-intensive, and advertising applications. Kaleido is optimized for faster refresh rates and smoother content transitions, supporting use cases ranging from eReaders and digital notebooks to next-generation ePaper monitors (eMonitors).

“Large-format ePaper displays are gradually evolving from static information displays to more diverse content applications. Through our collaboration with E Ink, the new-generation T2000 Tcon not only enhances the dynamic content capabilities of large-format color ePaper displays, but also further improves overall system efficiency,” said Jordan Wu, CEO of Himax. “As ePaper adoption continues to expand across retail, public information displays, and smart commercial environments, Himax will continue to advance display innovation and help customers develop next-generation display products that combine low power consumption with high performance.”

Himax invites industry professionals, partners, customers, and interested visitors to experience Company’s latest innovations at Booth D0235 during COMPUTEX 2026, taking place June 2–5, 2026, at Taipei World Trade Center.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company’s display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As the global market share leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and OLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company’s industry-leading WiseEye™ Ultralow Power AI Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS microdisplays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, OLED ICs, LED ICs, EPD ICs, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, and the US. Himax has 2,564 patents granted and 331 patents pending approval worldwide as of March 31, 2026.

http://www.himax.com.tw

Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described include, but are not limited to, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company’s business; general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortage in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; changes in export license regulated by Export Administration Regulations (EAR); exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

Himax Contacts:

Karen Tiao, Head of IR/PR

Himax Technologies, Inc.

Tel: +886-2-2370-3999

Fax: +886-2-2314-0877

Email: hx_ir@himax.com.tw

http://www.himax.com.tw

Mark Schwalenberg, Director

Investor Relations - US Representative

MZ North America

Tel: +1-312-261-6430

Email: HIMX@mzgroup.us