Toobit Kicks Off Win the World Tournament, Offering 1 Million USDT and Gold World Cup Trophy





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of Win the World, a premier interactive trading tournament celebrating the 2026 World Cup.

Running from June 4 to July 22, 2026, the campaign bridges global football fandom with digital asset trading, allowing participants to earn rewards through match predictions and trading performance for a share of the 1,000,000 USDT total prize pool.

Central to the event is $GOAL, a campaign-specific asset that serves as the entry ticket for tournament interaction. Traders accumulate $GOAL by reaching specific trading milestones and completing platform tasks, then use their balance to back teams and vote on match outcomes throughout the tournament.

The event features an Early Bird phase from June 1, 2026, at 10:00 UTC to June 4, 2026, at 10:00 UTC. Traders who join during this window receive an immediate 5 $GOAL bonus to start ahead of the opening kickoff.

Win the World is split into four activities:

Activity 1 (100,000 USDT pool): Limited to the first 2,000 traders who sign up during the campaign, deposit a minimum of 30 USDT, and complete their first trade. This earns them 20 $GOAL and a 50 USDT Bonus.

Activity 2 (300,000 USDT pool): Traders earn $GOAL via daily spot, futures, and trading bot tasks, then use it to vote on matches. Correct predictions yield extra $GOAL. The pool is distributed as Trial Funds across seven tournament stages, from the group stage to the final. Each trader's stage payout is proportional to their share of winning $GOAL from correct votes.

Activity 3 (500,000 USDT pool): The top 200 traders ranked by total $GOAL (tasks and votes) share a half-million USDT pool in Trial Funds. The top 150 traders also claim physical collector items. The first-place finisher takes home a solid gold World Cup trophy alongside 42,000 USDT. Other tier rewards include a solid gold football or golden boot, a fully sponsored trip for two to the champion country, a luxury Hublot Big Bang FIFA edition watch, and premium Panini National Treasures boxes.

Activity 4 (100,000 USDT pool): Accumulated $GOAL converts automatically into reward points at a 3:1 ratio after the final whistle. These points can be redeemed in Rewards Shop for various trading perks.

To participate, traders must register on the official Win the World campaign page. For complete campaign mechanics, trading tier requirements, and the full physical prize breakdown, visit the official announcement page.

The expanded 48-team World Cup is projected to generate record-breaking commercial revenues exceeding $6 billion, driven by extensive brand activations and an unprecedented number of live matches.

This commercial surge aligns with a shift in fan behavior; multiscreen sports consumption is now the global default, with 56% of fans actively utilizing second screens to engage with live stats, predictions, and digital communities during games. Toobit's latest activation taps into this demand for immersive, real-time engagement.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange is built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3fc5c4f6-5f03-4e67-be4e-5f9551adf0cb