Soualiga Holdings Acquires My Personal Recruiter, Appoints Kareem Miller as CEO

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- My Personal Recruiter, an industry leader in reverse recruiting founded by Adam Fineberg in 2023, has been acquired by Soualiga Holdings LLC, a Charlotte-based holding company led by CEO Kareem Miller.

Miller will assume the role of CEO at My Personal Recruiter, effective May 29th, 2026. Fineberg will step away from My Personal Recruiter following a brief transition period, leaving the company in Miller's hands.

Founded after Fineberg's own frustrating job search in 2018 — when a Google search for "personal recruiter" returned no results, My Personal Recruiter was built to give professionals the kind of dedicated, one-on-one career advocacy that the traditional recruiting industry didn't offer. The company has since launch, My Personal Recruiter has helped hundreds of professionals secure new roles and generated millions in revenue.

"I built My Personal Recruiter because I needed it and it didn't exist. Helping hundreds of people find work over the years has been the most meaningful thing I've done professionally. Handing it to Kareem feels like the right next step. He's the operator this company needs for what comes next," said Adam Fineberg.

The acquisition of My Personal Recruiter marks a major step toward CEO Kareem Miller’s vision of helping professionals navigate an increasingly difficult job market. At a time when AI and automated hiring systems often work against candidates, My Personal Recruiter brings back the human element by advocating for job seekers and helping connect them with real opportunities. Fineberg is shifting his focus to his other businesses and building in AI.

“This is more than a business acquisition. We are helping people build careers, support families, and create opportunities for long-term success. Our goal is to honor the foundation built by Adam, while refining, scaling, and modernizing the company for the future,” said Kareem Miller, CEO of Soualiga Holdings.

About My Personal Recruiter: My Personal Recruiter is an industry leader in reverse recruiting, working on behalf of senior executives to manage their job searches end-to-end. Unlike traditional recruiters, who work for employers, My Personal Recruiter works exclusively for the job seeker. The firm handles applications, outreach, interview prep, and negotiation on the client's behalf, pioneering what's now known as the reverse recruiting category.

About Soualiga Holdings: Soualiga Holdings LLC is a Charlotte, NC-based holding company that acquires and operates service-based companies.