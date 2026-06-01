Cerrado Gold Acquires New Properties as Part of Its Ongoing Strategy of Regional Consolidation Around Its Calandrias Operations

Las Calandrias II properties represent 3,927 hectares adjacent to MDN's Las Calandrias Heap Leach operations and proximal to the recently announced Falcon acquisition.

Acquisition continues MDN’s strategy to extend the potential Mine Life and increase Production levels by organic exploration as well as Regional Consolidation.

TORONTO, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CERRADO GOLD [TSX.V: CERT] [OTCQX: CRDOF] ("Cerrado" or the "Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Minera Don Nicolas (“MDN”) has acquired additional concessions, known as Las Calandrias II, located in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina, immediately adjacent to MDN’s Las Calandrias heap leach operations.

The Las Calandrias II properties consist of 3,927ha of concessions directly adjacent to the MDN property, most notably near the existing Las Calandrias heap leach operations, see Figure 1 below (“Las Calandrias II Properties”).

Acquisition of the Las Calandrias II Properties represents the next step in the Company’s strategy aimed at consolidating regional land holdings around the Calandrias operations. The property has had limited exploration activity historically. Moving forward, the Las Calandrias II Properties will be included in MDN’s exploration plans to support long term resource development.

The Las Calandrias II Properties were acquired through a registration process and carry no material acquisition cost.

Mark Brennan, CEO & Chairman commented: “We are pleased with the acquisition of the Las Calandrias II Properties, which further develops our regional consolidation strategy. We intend to continue to expand on our consolidation strategy in the coming months with the goal of extending mine life and production to grow the long-term mineral exploitation potential at MDN.”

Figure 1. Location of Calandrias II





Review of Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Croal, P.Eng., Chief Technical Officer for Cerrado, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Cerrado

Cerrado Gold is a Toronto-based gold production, development, and exploration company. The Company is the 100% owner of the producing Minera Don Nicolás and Las Calandrias mine in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. In Portugal, the Company holds an 80% interest in the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project through its position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda. In Canada, Cerrado Gold is developing its 100% owned Mont Sorcier Iron project located outside of Chibougamau, Quebec.

In Argentina, Cerrado is maximizing asset value at its Minera Don Nicolas ("MDN") operation through continued operational optimization and is growing production through its operations at the Las Calandrias heap leach project. An extensive campaign of exploration is ongoing to further unlock potential resources in our highly prospective land package in the heart of the Deseado Masiff.

In Portugal, Cerrado is focused on the development and exploration of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. The Lagoa Salgada project is a high-grade polymetallic project, demonstrating a typical mineralization endowment of zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Extensive exploration upside potential lies both near deposit and at prospective step-out targets across the large 7,209-hectare property concession. Located just 80km from Lisbon and surrounded by existing infrastructure, Lagoa Salgada offers a low-cost entry to a significant development and exploration opportunity, already showing its mineable scale and cashflow generation potential.

In Canada, Cerrado is developing its 100% owned Mont Sorcier high-purity, high-grade, Direct Reduced Iron project, located on the traditional Cree territory of Eeyou Istchee James Bay in the municipality of Chibougamau. The Mont Sorcier project has the potential to produce a premium iron concentrate over a long mine life at low operating costs and low capital intensity. Furthermore, its high-grade and high-purity product facilitates the migration of steel producers from blast furnaces to electric arc furnaces, contributing to the decarbonization of the industry and the achievement of sustainable development goals.

For more information about Cerrado, please visit our website at www.cerradogold.com .

Mark Brennan

CEO and Chairman

Mike McAllister

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: +1-647-805-5662

mmcallister@cerradogold.com

Disclaimer

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the business and operations of Cerrado, the potential for the Las Calandrias II Properties to extend mine life and expand production. In making the forward- looking statements contained in this press release, Cerrado has made certain assumptions. Although Cerrado believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Cerrado disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements, or otherwise.

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