Human Appeal Releases “Thrive with Dignity” Impact Report, Highlighting Support for Over 7.3 Million People Globally

Key 2025 Impact Highlights Include Human Appeal’s work in:

Reaching 7,348,330 people through life-saving aid and long-term programs across 30 countries.

through life-saving aid and long-term programs across 30 countries. Providing emergency aid to 2,761,965 people across 15 countries through 138 emergency projects.

across 15 countries through 138 emergency projects. Supporting 1,712,645 people in Gaza with food, water, healthcare, and emergency aid.



MISSION VIEJO, Calif., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Appeal, a global humanitarian nonprofit, has announced the release of its “Thrive with Dignity” 2025 impact report. The organization has supported 7,348,330 people across 30 countries in 2025 through life-saving aid and long-term programs.

The report notes Human Appeal’s work on restoring dignity and honor by transitioning communities away from dependency on short term aid to sustainable self-reliance. Highlights include:

Human Appeal’s commitment to food security and livelihoods reached 3.8 million people through 199 projects across 26 countries. Through programs like livestock distribution and agricultural training, people can earn incomes and build lasting independence.

reached 3.8 million people through 199 projects across 26 countries. Through programs like livestock distribution and agricultural training, people can earn incomes and build lasting independence. Over 1.7 million people were supported through the health and nutrition program in 30 countries. This provided medical support in underserved areas like Syria’s Al Imaan Hospital, where over 6,000 patients are served every month.

program in 30 countries. This provided medical support in underserved areas like Syria’s Al Imaan Hospital, where over 6,000 patients are served every month. The water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) program supported over 1.2 million people through 59 projects in 12 countries. In Pakistan, this meant the instillation of solar-powered reverse osmosis filtration plants to provide safe drinking water for over 39,000 people.

program supported over 1.2 million people through 59 projects in 12 countries. In Pakistan, this meant the instillation of solar-powered reverse osmosis filtration plants to provide safe drinking water for over 39,000 people. Human Appeal supported 101,684 children and families through education and protection programs in disadvantaged communities. In Gaza, temporary learning spaces were established for 3,800 students across 50 sites. In Pakistan, the Amina Protection and Learning Centre offered education, vocational training and healthcare to 5,966 children and youth.

in disadvantaged communities. In Gaza, temporary learning spaces were established for 3,800 students across 50 sites. In Pakistan, the Amina Protection and Learning Centre offered education, vocational training and healthcare to 5,966 children and youth. During the sacred month of Ramadan , Human Appeal was able to support 1.7 million people across 18 countries. Over 1 million hot meals were provided to families for Iftar. Over 336,000 people were supported through Zakat al-Fitr, ensuring they could meet their needs during Eid.

, Human Appeal was able to support 1.7 million people across 18 countries. Over 1 million hot meals were provided to families for Iftar. Over 336,000 people were supported through Zakat al-Fitr, ensuring they could meet their needs during Eid. During Eid al-Adha, one of the largest annual global feeding initiatives, through generous Qurbani donations, Human Appeal was able to distribute 524,730 kg of fresh meat from ethically sourced animals, providing over 2.3 million meals to nearly 2 million vulnerable people facing conflict, displacement, and poverty.

The report also outlines Human Appeal’s work in providing emergency aid to 2,761,965 people affected by conflict, disaster, and displacement in 15 countries through 138 emergency projects. From rapid food distributions to critical medical aid and shelter, every response centered human dignity when communities were most vulnerable, including:

In Gaza, almost 6 million hot meals and over 89 million liters of clean water helped families meet their most basic needs. Human Appeal’s mobile clinics also treated 85,564 patients.

almost 6 million hot meals and over 89 million liters of clean water helped families meet their most basic needs. Human Appeal’s mobile clinics also treated 85,564 patients. Following significant displacement and shortages of food, water and medical supplies in the West Bank , Human Appeal distributed 558 food parcels and other needed materials to displaced families. Mobile medical units delivered first aid and continue to provide ongoing treatment.

, Human Appeal distributed 558 food parcels and other needed materials to displaced families. Mobile medical units delivered first aid and continue to provide ongoing treatment. In Pakistan, after flash floods and landslides displaced families, Human Appeal distributed over 18,600 hot meals across relief camps and collaborated with UNICEF to provided additional support.

after flash floods and landslides displaced families, Human Appeal distributed over 18,600 hot meals across relief camps and collaborated with UNICEF to provided additional support. Following the March 2025 earthquake in Myanmar , Human Appeal supported 1,000 households with emergency food parcels and provided sleeping items to 1,000 families sheltering outdoors.

, Human Appeal supported 1,000 households with emergency food parcels and provided sleeping items to 1,000 families sheltering outdoors. After a devastating earthquake in Afghanistan caused extensive destruction and left thousands without shelter or sanitation, Human Appeal distributed over 9,000 hot meals and much need supplies to restore basic hygiene and dignity.

caused extensive destruction and left thousands without shelter or sanitation, Human Appeal distributed over 9,000 hot meals and much need supplies to restore basic hygiene and dignity. When heavy rainfall and a dam collapse triggered severe flooding in Mokwa in Niger State, Nigeria , Human Appeal reached 256 families with food parcels, clothing items and deployed a temporary clinic to treat illnesses and provide psychosocial support.

, Human Appeal reached 256 families with food parcels, clothing items and deployed a temporary clinic to treat illnesses and provide psychosocial support. Following extensive wildfires in Syria, Human Appeal distributed 150 food baskets and other needed items to families who lost their belongings.



The work that Human Appeal does cannot be done without the help of a global community of volunteers, fundraisers, ambassadors, and supporters. In 2025, volunteers helped organize fundraising events, and support international deployments in countries like Lebanon, Kenya and Türkiye.

Human Appeal remains committed to providing emergency support and long-term sustainable aid that allows people to retain their dignity and rebuild their lives. “Relief is essential in moments of crisis. But dignity goes further. It means enabling people to stand again, provide for their families, and shape their own futures with confidence and hope,” said Owais Khan, Human Appeal’s Deputy CEO. For more please visit: humanappealusa.org/about-us/

About Human Appeal USA

Here for Every Human. Human Appeal is a non-profit organization working across the globe to strengthen humanity’s fight against poverty, social injustice and natural disaster. Through the provision of immediate relief and the establishment of self-sustaining development programs, we aim to save and transform lives.

For more information please visit: humanappealUSA.org

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Human Appeal USA is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization.

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