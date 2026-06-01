A.I.S. Resources Enters into Option Agreement for Frenchmans Creek IOCG Style Exploration Project, New Brunswick

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS, OTC-Pink: AISSF, FRA: 5YH) (“A.I.S.” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered into an option agreement, granting A.I.S. the right to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Frenchmans Creek property consisting of 88 mining claims in four claim blocks covering approximately 2,200 hectares land, located approximately 10 kilometres from Saint John, New Brunswick. It is located in southern New Brunswick, a mining-friendly Canadian jurisdiction and benefits from exceptional infrastructure, including highways, rail, deep-water port, nuclear power station, and a skilled local workforce.

A.I.S. CEO, Marc Enright-Morin said, “We continue to add additional projects to our property portfolio, as several new and exciting opportunities have presented themselves. The Frenchmans Creek project is contiguous to our St John project and provides very promising geology. The vendor-supplied data indicates the presence of locally high-grade surface mineralization, iron-oxide alteration, and geophysical features consistent with an IOCG-style exploration model. Our priority will be to verify the historical and third-party data through systematic fieldwork, confirm the reported mineralized outcrops, and develop priority targets for follow-up exploration.”

Project Highlights:

Favourable geology: Emerging possible IOCG style corridor in Southwest New Brunswick with high grade surface mineralization. These include copper, gold, silver, antimony, cobalt and nickel.

Encouraging historical and optionor-supplied assays: Reported surface assay ranges from selected outcrop samples include gold (Au) values from trace levels to 7.46 g/t Au, silver (Ag) from 0.2 g/t Ag to 2,230 g/t Ag, copper (Cu) from trace level to 15% Cu, antimony (Sb) from trace levels to 4.5% Sb, zinc (Zn) from trace levels to 19% Zn, and lead (Pb) from trace levels to 14% Pb. The reported assay ranges are based on selected historical and vendor-supplied grab and outcrop samples; the Company has not yet verified the sampling locations, analytical methods, QA/QC procedures, chain of custody, or representativeness of the results.

Next steps: Planned work includes data verification, mapping, prospecting, geochemical sampling, airborne and ground geophysics, target modelling, and potential first-pass drilling.

Geological Setting and History:

The Frenchmans Creek Project is interpreted by the vendor as part of an emerging IOCG-style mineral system in southern New Brunswick. IOCG systems are typically characterized by iron-oxide alteration, copper-gold mineralization, structural control, and magnetic and/or gravity anomalies related to magnetite- and hematite-rich alteration or mineralized bodies.

The vendor’s project data indicate that mineralization at Frenchmans Creek may be spatially associated with regional-scale terrane boundary structures, cross-cutting brittle and mylonitic fault zones, and the margins of an elongated gravity anomaly. Magnetic data are reported to define a coherent Fe-oxide system along major structural corridors, with magnetic highs interpreted by the vendor as potential iron-oxide bodies. Fault intersections and cross-cutting structures are considered priority targets because they may have acted as hydrothermal fluid pathways and traps.

The vendor also reports the presence of magnetite- hematite breccias, iron-oxide alteration and mineralized outcrops over a significant strike and width, including images of surface exposures interpreted to show Fe-oxide alteration and copper-bearing mineralization.

A.I.S. cautions that the Project is at an early stage of exploration. No mineral resource has been defined, and there has been insufficient work completed by A.I.S. to verify the scale, continuity, grade or economic significance of the reported mineralization.

Additional Information Regarding Transaction Terms:

The Company may acquire 100% interest in the Frenchmans Creek Project by making the following payments over a period of four years.

(i) An Option Payment consisting of $10,000 cash upon signing of the Agreement and $30,000 worth of Optionee’s Common Shares 5 business days following TSX-V Exchange acceptance;

(ii) An Option Payment consisting of $10,000 cash and $30,000 worth of Optionee’s Common Shares on or before the 1st year anniversary of the effective date (“1st Anniversary Date”).

(iii) An Option Payment consisting of $10,000 cash and $40,000 worth of Optionee’s Common Shares on or before the 2nd year anniversary of the effective date (“2nd Anniversary Date”);

(iv) An Option Payment consisting of $30,000 cash and $50,000 worth of Optionee’s Common Shares on or before the 3rd year anniversary of the effective date (“3rd Anniversary Date”).

(v) An Option Payment consisting of $30,000 cash and $50,000 worth of Optionee’s Common Shares on or before the 4th year anniversary of the effective date (“4th Anniversary Date”).

The Company may pay cash instead of issuing common shares. The price of the common shares to be issued will be the 20-day volume weighted average price and shall not be less than $0.135.

The Optionor will retain a 2% NSR after A.I.S. acquires 100% interest in the Frenchmans Creek Project. The Company will have the right of first refusal to purchase 50% of the retained NSR (1% NSR) by paying the Optionor a cash amount of $1,000,000 (or an agreed amount of cash/shares).

A.I.S. is at arms’ length to the Optionor.

About the Frenchmans Creek Project:

The Frenchmans Creek project is an early-stage, district-scale copper-gold-silver exploration project focused on IOCG/magmatic copper-gold, and structurally controlled copper-silver-gold targets. Vendor compilation materials identify several target areas, where surface prospecting has outlined copper, gold and silver mineralization associated with gabbroic, granodioritic and altered/sheared host rocks. The project remains at an early exploration stage, and requires systematic verification, mapping, sampling and geophysical work before any conclusions can be made regarding continuity or economic potential.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101. The Qualified Person has reviewed the vendor-supplied presentation materials referenced herein; however, the Company has not yet completed sufficient independent verification of all historical and vendor-supplied assay data. Reported sample results are selective in nature and should not be considered representative of the average grade or true width of mineralization on the project.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The company focuses on natural resource opportunities, aiming to unlock value by acquiring early-stage projects and providing the necessary technical and financial support to develop them. A.I.S. is guided by a seasoned team of engineers, geologists and finance professionals with a proven record of success in capital markets.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

A.I.S. Resources Limited

Marc Enright-Morin, CEO

Corporate Contact

For further information, please contact:

Marc Enright-Morin, CEO

T: +1-778-892-5455

E: marc@aisresources.com

Website: www.aisresources.com

ADVISORY: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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