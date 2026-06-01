Automotive Lubricants Market Projected to Reach $86.59 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automotive Lubricants Market size was valued at USD 60.88 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 86.59 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.63% during the forecast period of 2026–2035.

Lubricants for automobiles continue to serve an important purpose in ensuring that engines are efficient and friction is minimized in order to enhance the efficiency of transportation systems around the world. The market continues to grow owing to the ever-increasing fleet of motorized vehicles, increased industrial activities, and awareness by consumers about prevention and maintenance of vehicle performance as well as fuel efficiency.





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Expanding Global Vehicle Fleet and Transition Toward Advanced Lubrication Technologies Boost Market Growth Globally

The major factor responsible for driving growth in the global lubricants market within the automotive segment is the steady growth in the number of vehicles around the world, along with the growing requirement for better protection and performance of engines. The growing trend of vehicle ownership in developing countries is adding to the overall lubricant demand, especially in regions such as APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Engine Oil was the market leader with approximately 41.26% share in 2025 due to wide application in both passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles with high frequency of changes. Transmission & Gear Oil will grow as the fastest segment at approximately 4.42% CAGR during 2026 - 2035, owing to increased utilization of complex transmission systems.

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars held an approximate market share of 46.83% in 2025 owing to their wide availability around the world along with regular servicing requirements. Off-Highway Vehicles will witness the highest CAGR at approximately 6.17%, backed by growing operations in the developing countries of construction, mining, and agriculture sectors.

By Base Oil Type

Mineral Oil captured an approximate market share of 52.47% in 2025 primarily attributed to its usage in developing countries due to cost-effectiveness. Synthetic Oil will be the fastest-growing segment at approximately 6.32% CAGR, backed by increasing usage of high performance and extended drain interval lubricants.

By Sales Channel

Aftermarket accounted for approximately 61.36% market share in 2025 owing to the dominance of independent workshops and retail outlets in lubricants distribution networks. OEM sales channel will register growth at an estimated CAGR of 4.31%.

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Regional Insights:

North America stands out as a fully matured yet highly lucrative market owing to its high aftermarket penetration rate and considerable number of SUVs, pickups, and commercial vehicles. The growing European market has been largely fueled by the implementation of strict emissions norms and increased preference for low viscosity fuel-saving synthetic lubricants. On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa market stands to benefit greatly from the extreme operating conditions and heavy-duty vehicle operations in the region.

The U.S. Automotive Lubricants Market was valued at USD 16.09 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 19.82 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 2.14%. The U.S. is one of the key countries in the global automotive lubricants market, backed by its large vehicle parc that includes passenger cars, pickups, commercial fleets, and off-highway machinery.

The Europe Automotive Lubricants Market is estimated to be USD 15.26 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 20.68 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.09% during 2026–2035. The European automotive lubricants industry is impacted by stringent environmental norms and rising requirements for low viscosity, high-performance synthetic lubricants in the automotive industry.

In 2025, Asia Pacific was at the helm of the Automotive Lubricants Market, having captured the largest revenue share of 36.92% due to several reasons including the presence of highly developed manufacturing sector, robust vehicle production and vehicle ownership, use of advanced lubricants, increasing use of two-wheelers, and extensive freight transport networks. The contribution of China cannot be overlooked due to its huge fleet of commercial vehicles, as well as increasing preference for high-end lubricant products.

Key Players:

Shell plc

ExxonMobil Corporation

TotalEnergies SE

BP plc (Castrol)

Chevron Corporation

Valvoline Inc.

Fuchs Petrolub SE

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Lukoil

Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc.

Gulf Oil International

Repsol S.A.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

Sinopec Limited

Motul S.A.

Liqui-Moly GmbH

Quaker Houghton

Petrobras Distribuidora

Kluber Lubrication

Recent Developments:

In May 2026, Shell expanded its Helix Ultra synthetic engine oil portfolio to include formulations tailored for hybrid and light commercial vehicles operating in high-temperature conditions across Asian markets.

In 2026, ExxonMobil expanded its Mobil 1 product line for hybrid and electric vehicles while strengthening OEM supply agreements across Europe and North America.

In June 2025, TotalEnergies partnered with a leading European truck manufacturer to develop dedicated heavy-duty engine and transmission fluids designed for extended drain intervals and regulatory compliance.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Connection Growth Statistics – helps evaluate the expansion rate of lubricant adoption across automotive service networks and industrial fleets, highlighting regional penetration trends.

– helps evaluate the expansion rate of lubricant adoption across automotive service networks and industrial fleets, highlighting regional penetration trends. Vehicle Lifecycle Lubrication Demand – helps assess lubricant consumption patterns across different vehicle age cycles, from new registrations to end-of-life maintenance.

– helps assess lubricant consumption patterns across different vehicle age cycles, from new registrations to end-of-life maintenance. OEM Supply Chain Integration Impact – helps identify how factory-fill agreements and automaker partnerships influence market structure and long-term demand stability.

– helps identify how factory-fill agreements and automaker partnerships influence market structure and long-term demand stability. Replacement Vs. New Consumption Ratio – helps determine the balance between aftermarket lubricant demand and first-fill OEM consumption trends across global regions.

– helps determine the balance between aftermarket lubricant demand and first-fill OEM consumption trends across global regions. Regional Technology Adoption Analysis – helps uncover disparities in synthetic lubricant penetration, EV-fluid adoption, and performance-grade oil usage across markets.

– helps uncover disparities in synthetic lubricant penetration, EV-fluid adoption, and performance-grade oil usage across markets. Sustainability & Re-Refining Growth Insights – helps evaluate the rising role of bio-based lubricants, re-refined oils, and circular economy initiatives in shaping future market dynamics.

Read Other Related Reports:

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Synthetic Lubricants Market Size Report by 2032

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