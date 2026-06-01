Moisson Montréal launches Hungry for Vacation

When school ends, hunger doesn’t take a summer break

MONTREAL, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the school year comes to an end, thousands of children across Montreal are about to lose regular access to snacks and meals provided through schools. For many families, this support plays an essential role throughout the year.

According to the latest data from Canadian research group PROOF, nearly one in three children in Canada lives in a food-insecure household. In Montreal, children now represent 36% of the people assisted by Moisson Montréal’s accredited community organizations.

In response, Moisson Montréal is launching Hungry for Vacation, a campaign aimed at providing nutritious snacks to children throughout the summer months.

Last summer, thanks to public support and committed partners, more than 700,000 snacks were distributed to over 10,000 children across Montreal. This year, needs remain extremely high.

“For many children, the last school bell of the year also means losing access to an important source of food support,” said Chantal Vézina, Executive Director of Moisson Montréal. “Summer should be a time for freedom, play and fun. But for many families, it also brings additional stress and uncertainty. A snack may not replace a meal, but it can make a real difference in a child’s day.”

Every donation has a direct impact: $1 helps provide 2 snacks.

Presented by Lassonde, Hungry for Vacation runs until June 12. Funds raised will support the distribution of snacks to thousands of children across Montreal throughout the summer.

Donate now at moissonmontreal.org

For more information, please contact:

Éliane Larouche

Senior Advisor, Communications and Public Affairs

Moisson Montréal

514 701-4206

elarouche@moissonmontreal.org