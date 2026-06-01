REalloys Inc. NASDAQ-ALOY Announces Formal Inclusion into The Russell 3000® Index

EUCLID, Ohio, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REalloys Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOY) (“REalloys” or the “Company”), today announced that it has been added as a member of the Russell 3000® Index, effective at the open of the U.S. market on June 29, 2026, as part of the first 2026 Russell Indexes reconstitution.

The June reconstitution of the Russell U.S. Indexes captures up to the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for half a year beginning in 2026, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell Indexes primarily by objective market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

“Joining the Russell 3000 is a meaningful recognition of the ALOY business model and the scale we have achieved,” said Lipi Sternheim, Chief Executive Officer of REalloys. “We see it as a significant step as we continue to expand our shareholder base to leading long-only institutional investors, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds, and active mutual funds as we continue to deliver on our critical mission of protecting our economy.”

Russell Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. As of the end of June 2025, approximately $12.2 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell U.S. Indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.

Fiona Bassett, CEO of FTSE Russell, an LSEG business, comments:

“The Russell indexes have continuously adapted to the evolving dynamic US economy, and it’s crucial to fully recalibrate the suite of Russell US Indexes, ensuring the indexes maintain an accurate representation of the market. The transition to a semi-annual reconstitution frequency this year will ensure our indexes continue to represent the market and maintain the purpose of the index as a portfolio benchmark.”

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

ABOUT FTSE RUSSELL, AN LSEG BUSINESS

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally.

Approximately $21.20 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by LSEG.

For more information, visit FTSE Russell .

SAFE HARBOR CLAUSE AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index, the anticipated expansion of REalloys' institutional investor base, and the Company's strategic, operational, and financial plans. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "should," "target," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain such words.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and estimates and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: changes in market capitalization or index eligibility criteria that could affect the Company's continued membership in the Russell 3000® Index; changes in institutional investor interest in the Company's securities; general market, economic, or capital market conditions; and other risks described in REalloys' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. REalloys undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. For additional risk factors, please refer to REalloys' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov.

DISCLOSURE INFORMATION

REalloys uses and intends to continue using its investor website at www.realloys.com as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with Regulation FD. Investors should monitor this site, along with the Company's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

CONTACT

Sarah Riley

IR and Communications, REalloys Inc.

sarah.riley@realloys.com

www.realloys.com