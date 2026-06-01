Option Care Health Awarded TIME's World's Most Impactful Companies 2026 Ranking

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health is proud to announce it has been ranked No. 15 on the World’s Most Impactful Companies 2026 list, a global recognition of organizations delivering measurable positive impact across society, the environment, and the economy. This recognition is presented by TIME and Statista, global leaders in data analysis and industry benchmarking, and it can now be viewed on time.com .

Being named to the World’s Most Impactful Companies 2026 list signifies that Option Care Health stands among a select group of organizations driving meaningful change through their core business activities. Unlike perception-based assessments or self-reported sustainability claims, this ranking is grounded in a rigorous, science-based methodology. The Upright Project’s Net Impact Model evaluates companies based on the net-positive contributions of their products and services across four key dimensions: Society, Knowledge, Health, and Environment.

Inclusion in this ranking represents an independent, third-party endorsement of Option Care Health’s measurable impact, reinforcing its commitment to responsible business practices and strengthening trust among customers, team members, partners, and the broader public. It highlights the company’s ability to create value not only for shareholders, but for society at large.

John C. Rademacher, President and CEO of Option Care Health, shared, “Our purpose is to provide extraordinary care that changes lives. That commitment drives everything we do from supporting our patients to shaping the future of healthcare. We’re incredibly proud to be recognized as #15 on TIME's World’s Most Impactful Companies list. This recognition reflects the meaningful impact our team members make every day. We never lose sight of the fact that behind every dose dispensed and every nursing visit is a loved one and we’re honored to make a difference when it matters most.”

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 8,000 team members including more than 5,000 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and team members. To learn more, please visit our website at optioncarehealth.com .

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