OTC Markets Group Welcomes Unico Silver Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Unico Silver Ltd. (ASX: USL; OTCQX: USLRF), explores zinc, lead, gold, and silver, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Unico Silver Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Unico Silver Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “USLRF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Managing Director Todd Williams commented:

“Upgrading to the OTCQX Best Market represents another important milestone in expanding Unico’s presence within the North American investment market.

The OTCQX platform provides enhanced visibility and credibility with U.S. investors at a time when Unico is rapidly advancing the Joaquin and Cerro Leon silver districts toward feasibility studies and potential development.

North America remains one of the largest and most sophisticated markets for precious metals investors globally, particularly for silver-focused development companies. We believe the OTCQX market will improve accessibility for U.S. retail and institutional investors seeking exposure to a rapidly growing, pure-play silver developer with significant scale and exploration upside.

With a combined Mineral Resource base of approximately 330Moz silver equivalent across the Santa Cruz portfolio, Unico is well positioned to continue building its profile within the global silver sector.”

About Unico Silver Ltd.

Unico Silver Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of silver mineral deposits in Argentina. Its flagship properties include the Joaquin and Cerro Leon project located in the Santa Cruz province, Argentina.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID® Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight® and MOON ATS® are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com