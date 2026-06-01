Lungpacer Medical Appoints Steven Pfanstiel as Chief Financial Officer

EXTON, Pa., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lungpacer Medical Inc., a medical technology company focused on neurostimulation therapies for critically ill patients, today announced the appointment of Steven Pfanstiel as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Pfanstiel brings nearly 25 years of financial and operational leadership across medical device, biotechnology, and healthcare industries, joining Lungpacer at a pivotal stage as the company accelerates the commercialization of its AeroPace® System.

Mr. Pfanstiel has held prior CFO roles at publicly traded companies focused on advancing innovative therapies and driving commercial growth. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Neuronetics, where he helped lead the integration of the Greenbrook clinic business and supported the company’s continued commercial expansion. Previously, at Marinus Pharmaceuticals, he served as both Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, helping guide the company through the commercial launch of Ztalmy®, a novel anti-seizure medication, while playing a key role in its successful sale to Immedica Pharma AB in 2025. Earlier in his career, he held senior finance and operational leadership positions at organizations including LifeScan (private), OptiNose (acquired by Paratek Pharmaceuticals), and Johnson & Johnson.

“Steve joins Lungpacer at a defining moment in our evolution,” said Doug Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lungpacer Medical. “With an FDA-approved therapy in AeroPace, an established Medicare reimbursement pathway, and growing clinical and commercial momentum, this is exactly the inflection point where Steve’s experience guiding healthcare companies through commercialization, operational scaling, and strategic financing creates real impact. Just as importantly, he brings a collaborative, mission-driven leadership style that aligns strongly with our culture and our long-term vision. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

“I’m excited to join Lungpacer at such an important and exciting stage,” said Steve Pfanstiel. “The AeroPace System addresses a significant unmet need for the millions of patients who depend on mechanical ventilation each year, and the company’s pipeline, including AeroNova, has tremendous potential to improve patient outcomes while reducing the cost of care. I look forward to partnering with Doug and the entire Lungpacer team to accelerate commercialization and build lasting value for patients, providers, and investors.”

Mr. Pfanstiel holds an MBA in Finance from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, a Master of Science in Environmental Systems Engineering from Clemson University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Physics from Wabash College.

About Lungpacer Medical

Lungpacer Medical is a medical technology company focused on improving outcomes for critically ill patients through innovative neurostimulation therapies designed to restore natural physiology, accelerate recovery, and reduce the burden of care.

Lungpacer’s FDA-approved AeroPace System is indicated to improve weaning success – increase weaning, reduce ventilator days, and reduce reintubation – in patients ages 18 years or older on mechanical ventilation ≥ 96 hours and who have not weaned. The system delivers temporary transvenous stimulation of the phrenic nerves to activate the diaphragm, integrating into standard ICU workflows without requiring surgical implantation.

Lungpacer’s second product AeroNova®, currently in the investigational phase, utilizes continual diaphragm neurostimulation in conjunction with mechanical ventilation at reduced positive pressures and is designed to mitigate multi-organ ventilator-induced injury in patients on mechanical ventilation. AeroPace and AeroNova have the potential to help the nearly 2.5 million U.S. patients who require mechanical ventilation every year, accounting for up to $96 billion annually in direct care costs.

Learn more at Lungpacer.com and connect on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: media@lungpacer.com