ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE / MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENTS
1 June 2026 at 14.00 EEST
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orion Corporation has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the total number of Orion shares owned directly, indirectly and through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds decreased on 29 May 2026 below five (5) per cent of Orion Corporation’s total shares.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to notification:
|% of shares and voting rights
(total of point A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of point B)
|Total of both in % (points A + B)
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|141,134,278 shares
738,091,288 voting rights
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|5.11% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|0.00% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|5.11% shares
Below 5% voting rights
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
Point A: Shares and voting rights:
|Class/type of shares
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009014377
|Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|POINT A SUBTOTAL
|Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
Point B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise / Conversion Period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|American Depositary Receipt (US68628Y1047)
|N/A
|N/A
|Physical
|Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|CFD
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|POINT B SUBTOTAL
|Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
Orion Corporation
|Liisa Hurme
President and CEO
|Mikko Kemppainen
General Counsel
Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 2721
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.orionpharma.com
Orion Pharma is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients, combining our trusted expertise with continuous innovation. We have an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by us are used to treat cancer, respiratory diseases and neurological diseases, among others. In 2025 our net sales amounted to EUR 1,890 million, and we employ about 4,000 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being.