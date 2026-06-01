NEURONES: Declaration of transactions on treasury shares (May 25 to 29, 2026)

Nanterre, June 1, 2026

Declaration of transactions on treasury shares

(period from May 25 to 29, 2026)

As part of the share buyback program authorized by the General Meeting of June 5, 2025 and entrusted to CIC, NEURONES made the following purchases between May 25 and 29, 2026 (ISIN code FR0004050250):

Day Total daily volume

(in number of shares) Weighted average price

(unit daily) 05/25/2026 - - 05/26/2026 3,331 €38.14 05/27/2026 12,925 €38.04 05/28/2026 - - 05/29/2026 - - Total 16,256

As of May 29, 2026, excluding the liquidity contract, NEURONES now holds 462,002 of the 24,328,716 shares comprising the company's capital (i.e., 1.90%).

All press releases relating to the share buyback program are published in the "Regulated Information" section (under "Weekly declarations of the share buyback transactions" and "Share buyback programs") of the company's website.

About NEURONES

With 7,400 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations with their digital projects, IT infrastructures transformation and AI adoption.

Euronext Paris (compartment A - NRO) – Euronext Tech Leaders – DSS – PEA-PME eligible

www.neurones.net



Press Relations:

O'Connection

Julia Philippe-Brutin

Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03



jpbrutin@oconnection.fr





NEURONES

Matthieu Vautier

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37

rp@neurones.net

Investor Relations:

NEURONES

Paul-César Bonnel

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37

investisseurs@neurones.net







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