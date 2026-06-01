Crypto News: Gruntle Confirms Round 7 Presale Closes June 4 as CFTC Greenlights First Regulated Bitcoin Perpetual Futures

LONDON, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gruntle has confirmed that Round 7 of its active presale closes on June 4, 2026, with the $0.000629 entry price advancing to $0.000631 once the round's $123,433 hard cap is reached or the deadline passes - whichever comes first. Round 7 is currently 84.8% filled, having raised $104,674 in organic on-chain demand from a community that has now crossed 5,000 members. The confirmation arrives as the US regulatory environment for crypto undergoes one of its most significant single-day expansions of the year. On May 29, the CFTC approved Kalshi's BTCPERP - the first regulated Bitcoin perpetual futures contract in the United States - while CME simultaneously launched 24/7 XRP futures under CFTC Order 9240-26. Institutional infrastructure for crypto is advancing. Retail sentiment, measured by nine consecutive days of Bitcoin ETF outflows totalling $1.47 billion, has not caught up yet. For participants still identifying the best crypto presale 2026 before that gap closes, that is where Gruntle has been building.

Crypto News: CFTC's Bitcoin Perp Approval Signals Where Institutional Confidence Is Actually Pointing

The approval of Kalshi's BTCPERP is a regulatory milestone the US crypto market has been anticipating for months. A regulated perpetual futures contract allows participants to express leveraged directional views on Bitcoin within a fully regulated framework - without holding the underlying asset. Coinbase and Robinhood shares both surged on the news, confirming the market read the approval as a structural positive for the broader digital asset ecosystem.

At the same time, nine consecutive days of Bitcoin ETF outflows have left $1.47 billion in net redemptions across the complex, with $443 million in limit buy orders now clustered between $70,000 and $72,000 - a demand zone analysts describe as a critical floor for the next directional move. The Altcoin Season Index sits at 39, still firmly in Bitcoin Season territory despite a modest recovery from the 28 reading recorded during last week's Iran-driven sell-off. The institutional picture and the retail sentiment picture are telling different stories. Regulated perpetual futures getting approved while ETF outflows hit nine straight sessions is not a contradiction. It is the pattern that has historically preceded the next accumulation phase - and the environment in which the best crypto presale 2026 candidates tend to build their most durable demand.

Crypto News: Why Gruntle's June 4 Deadline Is the Presale Event of the Week

Against that institutional backdrop, Gruntle is making a straightforward case. The Round 7 presale intake terminal offers tokens at $0.000629 with Hibernation Staking currently paying 8,385% APY - a variable yield computed live against a 250 million token rewards pool with 2.98 million tokens staked. The APY decays as more participants enter, meaning the rate available today is higher than the rate available next week, and the rate available next week will be higher than the one available after the Phase 3 DEX listing.

The project's tokenomics give the staking context. The Doomsday Vault holds 25% of the 5 billion total supply in a multi-sig structure for CEX listings and ecosystem development. The Deep Mud Reserve allocates 20% as a buyback and burn reserve. The Mud Pit holds 10% for DEX liquidity. Staked tokens unlock seven days after the first official listing, providing a clear timeline for participants weighing the commitment. The ERC-20 contract at 0x959583858090bba7e0311e4bD944311DCD827038 was fully audited by CredShields on May 13, 2026.

The confirmed listing price is $0.000713. A Round 7 entry at $0.000629 carries a defined 13.7% premium to listing before the open market has priced the token at all. For anyone still evaluating the best crypto presale 2026 with an active yield mechanism and a transparent price ladder, that combination - fixed entry, live staking, confirmed listing price - is what the current field is being measured against. The CFTC just greenlighted the first regulated Bitcoin perpetual in US history. CME launched 24/7 XRP futures. Samsung committed $408 million to crypto infrastructure. The institutional signal is not subtle. Round 7 closes June 4. The presale is open at gruntle.io.

Media Contact:

Name - Alex Dillon

Email - marketing@protocolpr.io

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