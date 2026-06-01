Piedmont REIT Signs 240,000 SF of Leases Second Quarter-to-Date Bringing YTD Leasing to approximately 670,000 SF

Atlanta, GA, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. ("Piedmont” or “the Company") (NYSE:PDM), an owner of Class A office properties located primarily in the Sunbelt, announced today, that the Company is participating in this week’s NAREIT REITWeek Investor Conference in New York City. The Company has completed approximately 240,000 square feet of leasing thus far in the second quarter, with over 60% related to new tenant leasing. Approximately 90% of the new tenant leasing was for currently vacant space and brings year-to-date leasing volume to approximately 670,000 square feet.

Commenting on second quarter leasing progress, Brent Smith, Piedmont's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We continue to experience elevated demand for our Piedmont PLACES with tour and proposal activity at levels above historical averages. With almost 900,000 square feet of leasing either already executed or in the legal stage during the second quarter, prospective customers recognize Piedmont's best-in-class work environments and elevated service present an exceptional value compared to new construction. This unique formula continues to drive both outsized demand and rental rate growth across the Piedmont portfolio."

About Piedmont Realty Trust

Piedmont Realty Trust™ (NYSE: PDM), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment company focused on delivering an exceptional office environment. As an owner, manager, developer and operator of approximately 16 MM SF of Class A properties across major U.S. Sunbelt markets, Piedmont Realty Trust is known for its hospitality-driven approach and commitment to transforming buildings into premier “Piedmont PLACEs” that enhance each client’s workplace experience.

Contact: Sarah Heimlich

Company: Piedmont Realty Trust

Phone: 770 418 8800

Email: Investor.relations@Piedmontreit.com