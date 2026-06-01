DELPHX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE

Toronto, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) (OTCQB: DPXCF) (“DelphX”), a leader in the development of new classes of structured products, announces that it has closed its non-brokered convertible debenture private placement financing consisting of a $125,000 principal amount convertible debenture (the “Offering”). The debenture will bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum, mature one year from the date of issuance, being May 29, 2027, and will be convertible into up to 2,500,000 common shares of DelphX at a conversion price of $0.05 per share.

The Offering is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The debenture and the securities issuable upon conversion thereof are subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance.

DelphX intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering in connection with working capital/corporate overhead.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities referenced herein have not been registered under the Unites States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent such registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

About DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

DelphX is a technology and financial services company focused on developing and distributing the next generation of structured products. Through its special purpose vehicle Quantem LLC, the Company enables broker dealers to offer new private placement securities that provide for both fixed income and cryptocurrency solutions. The new DelphX securities will enable dealers and their qualified institutional investors (QIBs) accounts to competitively structure, sell and make markets in:

Collateralized put options (CPOs) that provide secured rating downgrade protection for underlying corporate bonds and/or protection from losses in cryptocurrency holdings;

Collateralized reference notes (CRNs) that enable investors to take on a capped rating downgrade and/or cryptocurrency loss exposure of an underlying security or cryptocurrency in exchange for attractive returns.

All CPOs and CRNs are fully collateralized and held in custody by US Bank. CPOs and CRNs are proprietary products created and owned by DelphX Capital Markets.

For more information about DelphX, please visit www.delphx.com

George Wentworth, General Manager DelphX Capital Markets Inc. george.wentworth@delphx.com

(718) 509-2160

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.