Digital Dentistry Market to Surpass USD 17.74 Billion by 2035 as CAD/CAM and AI-Driven Dental Workflows Accelerate Adoption | SNS Insider

Austin, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Digital Dentistry Market was valued at USD 7.38 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 17.74 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.16% over 2026 to 2035.

The market growth will be due to the change in the industrial processes from analogue processes that involve the creation of impressions and the use of plaster models with analog milling systems to digital processes involving intra-oral scanning, CBCT scans, cloud-based treatment planning software, and machining and printing processes.

Market Size and Forecast

Market Size in 2026E: USD 8.06 Billion

USD 8.06 Billion Market Size by 2035: USD 17.74 Billion

USD 17.74 Billion CAGR: 9.16% from 2026 to 2035

9.16% from 2026 to 2035 Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Largest Region: North America





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Rising Demand for Same-day Dentistry Solutions to Augment Market Growth Globally

From an economic standpoint, a lot of progress has already been made concerning investments in digital dentistry due to lower technological costs. The ability to perform same-day crowns using a chair-side CAD/CAM system by saving labor in the lab, avoiding the inconvenience of provisional crowns, and lowering the payment period from four to six weeks to one single appointment is able to achieve payback of the system within a year or two. This investment becomes more economically compelling because of the importance of efficiency in capital in dental services organizations, especially when improvements can be measured through several purchased offices.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Software generated 55.20% of digital dentistry market revenue in 2025, encompassing treatment planning applications, and CAD software for prosthetic design globally. Equipment is growing fastest as dental practice adoption of digital physical infrastructure, including intraoral scanners, CBCT imaging systems, CAD/CAM milling units, and 3D printers globally.

By Technology

CAD/CAM systems segment dominated the digital dentistry market with 34.82% share in 2025 driven by the widespread adoption of in-office and laboratory milling systems for same-day crown and prosthetic production globally. Three-dimensional printing is growing fastest as dental photopolymer print technology has matured sufficiently to produce clinically accepted surgical guides globally.

By Application

The restorative dentistry segment dominated the digital dentistry market with 38.47% share in 2025 due to the central role of prosthetic restoration fabrication in the dental workflow globally. Implantology is growing fastest as guided implant surgery using CBCT-derived surgical guides, digital implant planning software, and immediate loading protocols enable implant procedure outcomes that attract growing patient demand and clinical adoption.

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Regional Insights:

In the year 2025, North America stood out as one of the prominent regions that contributed about 39.20% to the global spend on digital dentistry. The reason behind this dominance of North America has been identified to be primarily due to the fact that the United States contributes about 84.73% of the North American regional spend owing to the fact that it is the biggest spender in dental care among all nations.

The U.S. Digital Dentistry Market was valued at approximately USD 2.89 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 6.94 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 9.09%. The U.S. leads the digital dentistry market globally, being underpinned by the country’s per capita spending on dental care among all leading economies.

The Europe Digital Dentistry Market is estimated to be USD 2.10 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.72 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.43% during 2026–2035. Europe was responsible for 28.47% of global Digital Dentistry revenue in 2025. Some of the prominent nations in this segment include Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Italy due to their superior dental equipment production sector and high level of incorporation of digital systems within dentistry.

The Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR of about 12.84%, which will be recorded in all the regions’ digital dentistry market due to increased investment in dental facility infrastructure, growing demand for dental cosmetic and restorative treatment in urban middle class, and government initiatives for oral healthcare that have improved dental care accessibility in the region’s rural population.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Digital Dentistry Market Report:

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Align Technology Inc.

3Shape A/S

Planmeca Oy

Straumann Holding AG

Nobel Biocare (Straumann Group)

Carestream Dental LLC

Ivoclar AG

KaVo Kerr Group (Envista Holdings)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc.

Henry Schein Inc.

SprintRay Inc.

Roland DGA Corporation

Shofu Dental Corporation

GC Corporation

BEGO GmbH & Co. KG

Midmark Corporation

Medit Corp.

Vatech Co. Ltd

Recent Developments:

2025: Dentsply Sirona launched the Primemill premium in-office milling system integration with Primescan intraoral scanning and CEREC Software, achieving 62% reduction in AI-guided crown design time and enabling same-day zirconia and lithium disilicate restoration production at general dental practices without advanced CAD/CAM design training.

Dentsply Sirona launched the Primemill premium in-office milling system integration with Primescan intraoral scanning and CEREC Software, achieving 62% reduction in AI-guided crown design time and enabling same-day zirconia and lithium disilicate restoration production at general dental practices without advanced CAD/CAM design training. 2025: 3Shape launched its Unite platform ecosystem management system enabling seamless data flow across its Trios intraoral scanner, Dental System laboratory software, and cloud collaboration tools, providing dental clinics and laboratories with unified order management, case tracking, and quality documentation across the complete digital clinical and laboratory workflow.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DIGITAL DENTAL WORKFLOW EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you evaluate improvements in diagnostic accuracy, treatment planning efficiency, workflow automation, and reductions in manual procedures, treatment delays, and operational errors across digital dentistry practices.

– helps you evaluate improvements in diagnostic accuracy, treatment planning efficiency, workflow automation, and reductions in manual procedures, treatment delays, and operational errors across digital dentistry practices. TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION & INTEGRATION ANALYSIS – helps you identify adoption trends across CAD/CAM systems, digital imaging, intraoral scanners, 3D printing, and dental software while assessing their impact on restoration accuracy, imaging precision, and digital workflow integration.

– helps you identify adoption trends across CAD/CAM systems, digital imaging, intraoral scanners, 3D printing, and dental software while assessing their impact on restoration accuracy, imaging precision, and digital workflow integration. CLINICAL OUTCOME & TREATMENT PERFORMANCE INSIGHTS – helps you understand how digital dentistry enhances treatment precision, patient satisfaction, clinical efficiency, and minimizes treatment complications and repeat procedures across restorative, orthodontic, implantology, and prosthodontic applications.

– helps you understand how digital dentistry enhances treatment precision, patient satisfaction, clinical efficiency, and minimizes treatment complications and repeat procedures across restorative, orthodontic, implantology, and prosthodontic applications. END-USER PRODUCTIVITY BENCHMARKS – helps you assess operational performance improvements in dental clinics, hospitals, laboratories, and academic institutions through better patient management, laboratory productivity, and research capabilities.

– helps you assess operational performance improvements in dental clinics, hospitals, laboratories, and academic institutions through better patient management, laboratory productivity, and research capabilities. DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION & ADOPTION RATE TRACKER – helps you uncover growth opportunities by analyzing increasing adoption of advanced digital dental technologies, personalized treatment solutions, and next-generation dental workflow systems.

– helps you uncover growth opportunities by analyzing increasing adoption of advanced digital dental technologies, personalized treatment solutions, and next-generation dental workflow systems. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & INNOVATION ANALYSIS – helps you gauge the competitive positioning of key market participants through evaluation of product portfolios, technology innovations, digital platform capabilities, strategic partnerships, and recent market developments.

Digital Dentistry Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 7.38 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 17.74 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.16% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product Type (Equipment, Software)

• By Technology (CAD/CAM Systems, Digital Imaging & Radiology, Intraoral Scanners, 3D Printing, Dental Practice Management Software, Others)

• By Application (Restorative Dentistry, Orthodontics, Implantology, Endodontics, Prosthodontics, Others)

• By End User (Dental Clinics & Hospitals, Dental Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutes) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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