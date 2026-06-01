Microwave Oven Market to Hit USD 20.09 Billion by 2031 with Residential Users Segment Holding 63.15% Market Share in 2025, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence’s report, the microwave oven market size was valued at USD 15.60 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow from USD 16.27 billion in 2026 to reach USD 20.09 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.31%. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for convenient cooking solutions, increasing adoption of smart kitchen appliances, and growing consumer preference for energy-efficient and multifunctional products. Urban lifestyle changes, kitchen renovation trends, and the need for compact cooking appliances are further contributing to market expansion across residential and commercial sectors.

Microwave Oven Market Share by Region

North America remains a mature microwave oven market, with growth increasingly driven by replacement purchases and rising demand for premium smart appliances with energy-efficient features. Manufacturers are focusing more on advanced and higher-margin models as new energy regulations encourage the adoption of low-power designs. At the same time, pricing pressures linked to import duties are reshaping product availability, leading brands to prioritize premium offerings over entry-level models. Consumers across the region are also showing stronger interest in connected kitchen appliances that support smart-home integration and convenience-focused cooking. Built-in microwave ovens and multifunctional models are gaining popularity as homeowners continue investing in modern kitchen upgrades.

Asia-Pacific continues to lead the global microwave oven market, supported by strong consumer demand and rapid urbanization across emerging economies. Rising middle-class populations in countries such as India, Indonesia, and Vietnam are driving higher adoption of compact and multifunctional microwave ovens designed for modern urban lifestyles. The region is also benefiting from government-led replacement initiatives and growing consumer interest in smart and energy-efficient kitchen appliances. Regional manufacturers are strengthening their international presence by expanding exports and increasing brand visibility across developing markets. In addition, the growing popularity of convenience cooking, frozen foods, and smaller household formats continues to support long-term market growth across Asia-Pacific.

“Assessment of the microwave oven market requires a balanced view of evolving consumer demand, product positioning, and regional adoption patterns. By combining extensive primary discussions with systematic analysis of industry developments, Mordor Intelligence provides decision-makers with a transparent and consistently validated perspective designed to support more informed planning than reports built primarily on secondary-source aggregation,” says Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Microwave Oven Market Growth Drivers

Rising Energy-Efficiency Standards Accelerate Demand for Next-Generation Microwave Ovens

Stricter energy-efficiency regulations are accelerating demand for microwave ovens designed with lower standby power consumption and smarter energy management features. Updated efficiency standards are encouraging manufacturers to introduce more sustainable and compliant appliance models, while utility-backed rebate programs are helping consumers transition toward energy-efficient alternatives. The growing focus on reducing household energy usage is expected to support faster adoption of advanced microwave technologies across residential and commercial sectors. Regulatory alignment across key markets is also strengthening demand for modern low-energy kitchen appliances, encouraging manufacturers to expand their portfolios of eco-friendly and premium smart cooking solutions.

Urban Lifestyle Shifts Drive Demand for Compact and Multifunctional Microwave Ovens

Rapid urbanization and the growing number of smaller households are increasing demand for compact and versatile kitchen appliances across emerging markets. Consumers living in urban apartments are increasingly choosing microwave ovens that offer convenience, space efficiency, and multifunctional cooking capabilities suited to modern lifestyles. Rising disposable incomes and changing living patterns are further supporting appliance adoption across developing economies. Manufacturers are also expanding their branded product presence in international markets while strengthening their position in fast-growing urban regions through affordable and technology-driven appliance offerings.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Microwave Oven Market Report

By Product



Solo

Grill

Convection

Other Products

By Structure



Countertop

Built-in / Wall

Over-the-Range



By Control Feature



Button Controls

Dial Controls

By Capacity



Up to 19 litres

20 to 24 litres

25 to 29 litres

30 litres & above



By Application



Residential

Commercial



By Distribution Channel

B2C/Retail

Multi-brand Stores

Exclusive Brand Outlets

Online

Other Distribution Channels

B2B/Directly from the Manufacturers

By Geography



North America

Canada

United States

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Peru

Chile

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden)

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South East Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Philippines)

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Overview – Microwave Oven Industry



Study Period 2020 - 2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 16.27 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 20.09 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 4.31% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Product, By Structure, By Control Feature, By Capacity, By Application, By Distribution Channel and By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Microwave Oven Companies: Covers global and regional market insights, segment-wise analysis, available financial highlights, strategic business developments, market positioning of key players, product and service portfolios, and recent industry updates.

Bosch Hausgeräte GmbH

Illinois Tool Works (Amana Commercial)

Breville Group Ltd.

Toshiba Lifestyle Products & Services

SMEG S.p.A

Kenmore (Transform Co.)

Daewoo Electronics Corp.

Vestel Ticaret A.Ş.

Hisense Group Co. Ltd.

Glen Dimplex Home Appliances

Winia Daewoo Electronics

Siemens Home Appliances (BSH Hausgeräte GmbH)

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

IFB Industries Ltd.

De’Longhi S.p.A

Magic Chef (CNA International Inc.)

Get in-depth industry insights on the microwave oven market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/microwave-oven-market?utm_source=globenewswire

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Major Home Appliances Market Size: The major home appliances market was valued at USD 418.85 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 434.68 billion in 2026 to USD 523.44 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.78% during the forecast period. Market growth is being driven by rising urban housing developments, increasing demand for smart and connected appliances, and stronger adoption of energy-efficient technologies. Supportive regulations across developed markets and expanding manufacturing capabilities in Asia-Pacific are also contributing to steady industry expansion and global trade growth.

Kitchen Appliances Market Share: The kitchen appliances market report provides detailed analysis based on product type, including large and small kitchen appliances, along with end-user categories covering residential and commercial sectors. The study also examines distribution channels such as B2C/retail and B2B sales, while offering regional insights across North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Market estimates and forecasts are presented in terms of value (USD).

Home Appliances Market Growth: The home appliances market remains moderately consolidated, with global brands competing through localized manufacturing, region-specific product strategies, and stronger supply chain capabilities. Leading companies are increasingly investing in domestic production facilities to improve operational flexibility and reduce dependency on imports, while Chinese manufacturers continue expanding their international footprint through cost-efficient and innovation-driven product offerings. Competitive success in the market is increasingly shaped by the ability to deliver affordable pricing, reliable after-sales service, and technologically advanced appliance portfolios tailored to evolving consumer preferences.

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