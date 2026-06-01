Canadian Author Grows Hope with the Launch of Don't Let Ned Plant a Tree THERE! on International Children's Day

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning children's environmental education advocate, former CBC journalist, ChariTree Foundation founder, and Canadian author Andrea Koehle Jones announces the release of Don't Let Ned Plant a Tree THERE! on International Children's Day. This humorous and interactive picture book follows a puppy with big tree-planting dreams who discovers that helping the planet is a team effort.

The story follows Ned, a puppy with an absolute lack of understanding about proper tree placement. Known around Summerhill Tree Farm for digging holes wherever he pleases, Ned has been told he's not allowed to plant trees. But when the lead planters leave to pick up supplies, Ned turns to young readers for advice, unleashing a whirlwind of tree-planting chaos, muddy mishaps, and laughter before discovering that helping the planet is a team effort.

Known for her internationally shared tree quotes and environmental education work, Koehle Jones brings her love of nature to readers through laugh-out-loud storytelling, hands-on learning, and real-world action.

"Children naturally want to help," says Koehle Jones. "Ned's story celebrates that enthusiasm while showing young readers that learning, teamwork, and a little encouragement can help us make a positive difference for our communities and our planet. More than anything, I want children everywhere to know that even in challenging times, there is always space to grow hope."

Designed for children ages 5 to 9, Don't Let Ned Plant a Tree THERE! combines interactive storytelling, hands-on learning, and vibrant illustrations by Canadian children's book illustrator Erin Mercer. Readers will discover hidden seedlings throughout the story, learn about different tree species, and explore practical tree-planting tips beyond the final page.

The book explores themes of:

• Tree planting

• Nature and environmental awareness

• STEM learning

• Community engagement

• Teamwork and friendship

At a time when environmental challenges can feel overwhelming, Koehle Jones creates stories that help children grow hope. Through humour, tree planting, and outdoor learning, Don't Let Ned Plant a Tree THERE! reminds children that positive change begins with a single act of caring.

As part of the book's mission to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards, 100% of Andrea Koehle Jones's book profits from Don't Let Ned Plant a Tree THERE! will be donated to environmental education programs for children.

Perfect for families, educators, librarians, homeschoolers, and young nature enthusiasts, Don't Let Ned Plant a Tree THERE! encourages children to laugh, learn, and discover that helping the planet begins with curiosity, compassion, and hope.

The book features:

• A unique picture book/graphic novel format

• Hidden seedlings to find throughout the story

• Tree-planting tips and instructions

• Labelled tree species for real-world recognition

• Humorous, interactive storytelling that encourages environmental stewardship

Book Information

Title: Don't Let Ned Plant a Tree THERE!

Author: Andrea Koehle Jones

Illustrator: Erin Mercer

Publisher: DC Canada Education Publishing

Publication Date: June 1, 2026 (International Children's Day)

Age Range: 5–9

Pages: 52

Dimensions: 10" x 8.5"

Language: English (French edition coming soon)

Formats: Paperback and Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-83414-092-6

Website: dc-canada.ca/ned

About the Author

Andrea Koehle Jones is an award-winning children's environmental education advocate, Canadian author, former CBC journalist, songwriter, UN Climate Observer, and advisor to the UNICEF Leading Minds Fellowship on Climate Education. Through her books and educational initiatives, she inspires children and families to connect with nature, grow hope, and take positive action for the planet.

Her first book, The Wish Trees: How Planting Trees Can Help Make the World a Better Place, inspired tree-planting projects around the world and helped establish her as a leading voice in children's environmental literacy.

About the Illustrator

Erin Mercer is a Canadian children's book illustrator known for her colourful, character-driven artwork. She has illustrated numerous children's books, including Recess in the Dark, a poetry collection exploring life in Canada's North. Her vibrant illustrations bring Ned's muddy tree-planting adventures to life.

For interviews, review copies, media inquiries, school presentations, podcast appearances, or speaking engagements, please contact:

Andrea Koehle Jones

andreakj.writes@gmail.com

dc-canada.ca

https://linktr.ee/andreakoehlejones

Bowen Island / Vancouver, BC

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f8edbe4-7037-45cb-ad7d-e358c392ffbe