Otherwander Opens in the Heart of Soho, London

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LONDON, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redefining the modern city stay from £70 per night, Otherwander opens in Soho, London.

In the electric heart of Soho, London, a new chapter in modern hospitality begins.

Opening on 92 Dean Street, Otherwander Soho introduces a seamless, design-led stay in one of the world’s most dynamic neighbourhoods, from £70 per night. It is a stay designed for the way people move today; reimagining the role of the hotel in modern travel, not as a destination, but as a base that keeps guests connected to the beating heart of the city.

At the core of the concept is the pod, which are called nests. Available as single or double, each pod is designed to optimise comfort, safety and efficiency. Premium bedding, lighting and temperature controls, blackout windows, sound-softened walls and integrated storage creates a calm, enclosed space that contrasts with the pulse outside.

From booking to arrival, the experience is fully digital. Guests check in online and access both the building and their private pod using a QR-enabled Wanderpass stored in their mobile wallet. The result is a frictionless journey that removes traditional barriers, allowing guests to move through the city on their own terms.

Built for a life in motion

Just moments from the Elizabeth line at Tottenham Court Road station, Otherwander Soho places guests at the centre of it all. Surrounded by theatres, cafés, boutiques, restaurants and nightlife, it offers a seamless way to arrive, reset, and step straight back into the city. Inviting you to stay out longer, and to say yes more often.

Born from the belief that travel should feel effortless, Otherwander Soho features 566 pods and strips the hotel experience back to its essentials.

Social by Design

Beyond the pods, Otherwander Soho offers a guest-exclusive social hub where guests can hang out, access fresh coffee, pastries, snacks, and a self-serve bar offering beers, wines, and cocktails.

Shared spaces are designed with the same attention to detail, featuring spa-quality bathrooms with rain showers and dedicated vanity areas, making it easy to reset before heading back out.

Otherwander Soho CEO, Fredrik Korallus says: “Otherwander Soho represents a distillation of what guests truly need - and should pay for. No frills, no wasted space, no friction. We offer a seamless, fully digitised guest journey, considered design, a comfortable night’s sleep, and exceptional value in the epicentre of one of the world’s greatest cities.”

And Soho is just the beginning.

Designed with global scalability in mind, Otherwander Soho aims to grow beyond the UK into major cities worldwide, carrying the same spirit of freedom, discovery, and effortless living wherever it goes.

Otherwander Soho is open from 1st June 2026.

To discover more and book your stay, visit here.

For more information or to book a press stay, please contact: otherwander@wcommunications.co.uk

About Otherwander Soho

Otherwander Soho is a next-generation pod hotel brand for modern explorers, redefining urban stays through smart design, seamless technology, and cultural immersion. Born in the heart of Soho, London, Otherwander Soho offers efficient, design-led accommodation for travellers who value experience over excess. From private pods to intuitive self-service amenities, every detail is designed to remove friction from travel and make space for discovery.

Notes to editors

Otherwander Soho is located on Dean Street, adjacent to the Elizabeth line entrance at Tottenham Court Road station

Accommodation includes single pods for solo travellers and double pods for couples or friends

Pod features include: premium bedding, blackout window, sound-softened walls, luggage storage, USB charging ports, and superfast Wi-Fi

Shared facilities include spa-quality bathrooms with rain showers, touch-free taps, and toxin-free toiletries, plus dedicated vanity areas with hair dryers

Social spaces include on-demand vending (coffee, pastries, snacks) and a self-serve bar with beers, wines, and cocktails

Sustainability is integrated throughout the building, including multi-stage filtered water systems to reduce single-use plastics and smart sensors that optimise energy use by powering down spaces when not in use

Prices start from £70 per night





Media Contact: otherwander@wcommunications.co.uk

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