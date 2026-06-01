Mattr Appoints New Director

TORONTO, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattr Corp. (“Mattr” or the “Company”) (TSX: MATR) announced the appointment of Michael Lucas as a director of the Company effective June 1, 2026. Mr. Lucas will serve on both the Audit and Compensation & Organizational Development Committees of Mattr.

Mr. Lucas is an accomplished executive leader with more than 25 years of experience in complex global manufacturing and industrial technology businesses. His expertise includes corporate strategy, operational transformation, commercial development, and M&A integration across a broad range of end markets, including oil and gas, clean energy, utilities, transportation, telecommunications, industrial equipment, and food & beverage.

Most recently, Mr. Lucas served as President and Chief Executive Officer of RegO Products from 2015 to 2021, a private equity-sponsored flow control products company. During his tenure, he led the business through a successful turnaround, sale, and integration into Dover Corporation. Following the acquisition, he led Dover’s Clean Energy platform which included additional platform and bolt-on acquisitions.

Prior to RegO Products, Mr. Lucas served as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Powell Industries, a NASDAQ-listed manufacturer of medium-voltage electrical equipment headquartered in Houston, Texas. He also served on the public company Board of Directors of Team Industrial Services from 2015 to 2021.

Additionally, Mr. Lucas held several senior leadership roles with Emerson Electric in both the United States and Europe, including Divisional President positions within the Energy Systems, Connectivity Solutions, Sola/Hevi-Duty Power, and Remote Automation Solutions businesses.

Mr. Lucas holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Bradley University and an MBA from University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About Mattr

Mattr is a growth-oriented, global materials technology company serving critical infrastructure markets, including electrification, transportation, mining, energy, communication, and water management. Its two business segments, Connection Technologies and Composite Technologies, enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure.

For further information, please contact:

Meghan MacEachern

VP, Investor Relations & External Communications

Telephone: 437.341.1848

Email: meghan.maceachern@mattr.com

Website: www.mattr.com

Source: Mattr Corp.