Polymer Modified Bitumen Market to Reach $21.83 Billion by 2035 as Global Demand for Durable Road Infrastructure Accelerates | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Polymer Modified Bitumen Market was valued at USD 14.06 Billion in 2025.It is expected to reach USD 21.83 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.52% from 2026 to 2035.

Rising demand for durable road construction and advanced paving materials is driving global market growth. Increasing highway modernization investments and sustainable pavement technology adoption are key growth contributors. Transportation, construction, and public works sectors are rapidly expanding their PMB utilization. Long-life road infrastructure deployment and climate-resistant construction are providing structural support for sustained market growth.

Download PDF Sample of Polymer Modified Bitumen Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/10329

Infrastructure Modernization and Sustainable Road Construction to Drive Sustained Global Market Growth

Polymer modified bitumen delivers superior elasticity, thermal stability, and deformation resistance versus conventional bitumen. These properties make it the preferred binder for heavy-traffic highways, airport runways, and bridge applications. Growing government investment in long-life road infrastructure is accelerating PMB adoption globally. Crumb rubber modified bitumen is gaining traction as a sustainable recycled-material paving solution. Climate-resilient construction requirements are pushing adoption of advanced polymer formulations across diverse geographies. Waterproofing applications in commercial and residential construction are also creating new PMB demand. Technological advancements in elastomeric and hybrid PMB formulations continue to improve pavement flexibility and durability. Rising investments in smart transportation projects are further reinforcing demand for high-performance bitumen binders.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Polymer Type

Styrene Butadiene Styrene dominated with a 38.45% share in 2025. Its superior elasticity, thermal stability, and rutting resistance drive widespread adoption globally. SBS is extensively used in highways, airport runways, bridges, and city roads. Crumb Rubber is the fastest-growing polymer type segment. Growing preference for eco-friendly asphalt and rising recycled rubber utilization are driving this growth. Sustainable pavement technology investment is further accelerating crumb rubber adoption.

By Formulation

Elastomeric PMB dominated the formulation segment with a 48.36% share in 2025. Its exceptional elasticity, durability, and crack resistance make it ideal for highway and heavy-duty road construction. Hybrid Polymer Modified Bitumen is the fastest-growing formulation. It delivers increased thermal stability and pavement durability through multiple polymer technologies. Growing emphasis on climate-resistant, low-maintenance asphalt is driving hybrid PMB adoption.

By Application

Road Construction dominated with a 55.48% share in 2025. Rising highway expansions and government road improvement investments are key drivers. PMB's thermal and flexibility characteristics make it highly resistant to cracking under heavy traffic. Airport Runways is the fastest-growing application segment. Rising passenger volumes and airport expansion programmes are driving demand for high-load-bearing runway pavement.

By End User

Infrastructure Development dominated with a 51.84% share in 2025 and is also the fastest-growing end-user segment. Increased investment in transport networks and smart city projects is driving this dual position. Governments are prioritising robust highway infrastructure for efficient economic growth. Developing economies are heavily investing in expressways, industrial corridors, and advanced transportation networks rapidly. Rising demand for climate-resistant and low-maintenance paving materials is further accelerating PMB adoption. Large-scale public infrastructure modernization programmes globally are reinforcing this segment's strong growth trajectory.

If You Need Any Customization on Polymer Modified Bitumen Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/10329

Regional Insights:

North America was a prominent player in the polymer modified bitumen market and accounted for the maximum revenue market share of 36.42% in 2025 on account of substantial investments in the modernization of highways, expansion of airports, and construction of durable transport infrastructures. North America is expected to be propelled by increasing use of innovative paving techniques.

The U.S. Polymer Modified Bitumen Market was valued at USD 4.03 Billion in 2025. It is projected to reach USD 5.52 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 3.22%. Road rehabilitation programmes and elastomeric bitumen technology adoption are major U.S. market drivers. Smart transportation projects and performance-based paving specifications are also reinforcing domestic PMB demand.

The Europe polymer modified bitumen market was valued at USD 3.86 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.72 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 4.01%, driven by increasing investments in road rehabilitation, climate-resilient infrastructure projects, and the adoption of advanced asphalt technologies supported by stringent sustainability and construction regulations across the region.

The market size of Asia Pacific region is estimated to be around 5.69% in 2025 and is anticipated to have the highest growth CAGR during 2026-2035, owing to growing urbanization, which results in more highway constructions and infrastructure projects in countries, such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia. Increasing investments in smart cities, airports, and industrial corridors require pavement materials for an extended period.

Key Players:

Shell plc

Exxon Mobil Corporation

TotalEnergies SE

Nynas AB

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

BP plc

Gazprom Neft PJSC

Sika AG

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

Kraton Corporation

Colas Group

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell plc

PetroChina Company Limited

Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco)

Sinopec Corporation

Tipco Asphalt Public Company Limited

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Recent Developments:

2026: Shell plc expanded advanced asphalt and Polymer Modified Bitumen technologies supporting durable highway and airport infrastructure projects globally.

2026: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. strengthened polymer and bitumen production capabilities through major refinery and petrochemical expansion investments.

Buy Full Research Report on Polymer Modified Bitumen Market 2026-2035 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/10329

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Polymer Type Performance Metrics – helps you evaluate demand trends across SBS, crumb rubber, and plastomer modified bitumen types. Tracks elasticity, thermal stability, and rutting and cracking resistance improvements driving procurement decisions globally.

– helps you evaluate demand trends across SBS, crumb rubber, and plastomer modified bitumen types. Tracks elasticity, thermal stability, and rutting and cracking resistance improvements driving procurement decisions globally. Road Construction & Paving Application Metrics – helps you analyze PMB adoption across highway, expressway, airport runway, and urban road applications. Assesses pavement durability, lifecycle cost improvements, and performance specification adoption across global road agencies.

– helps you analyze PMB adoption across highway, expressway, airport runway, and urban road applications. Assesses pavement durability, lifecycle cost improvements, and performance specification adoption across global road agencies. Waterproofing & Roofing Application Metrics – helps you track PMB utilization across commercial roofing, residential waterproofing, and bridge deck applications. Evaluates thermal stability and moisture resistance performance supporting growing global construction sector demand.

– helps you track PMB utilization across commercial roofing, residential waterproofing, and bridge deck applications. Evaluates thermal stability and moisture resistance performance supporting growing global construction sector demand. Sustainable Pavement & Recycled Material Metrics – helps you identify growth opportunities in crumb rubber and eco-friendly PMB formulations. Evaluates recycled material utilization rates and environmental compliance standards shaping sustainable construction procurement globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in crumb rubber and eco-friendly PMB formulations. Evaluates recycled material utilization rates and environmental compliance standards shaping sustainable construction procurement globally. Infrastructure Investment & Policy Metrics – helps you monitor government highway modernization spending and pavement performance specification trends. Covers public infrastructure budgets and policy frameworks driving PMB adoption across key global markets. Tracks regulation-driven shifts toward performance-based pavement specifications and green construction standards.

– helps you monitor government highway modernization spending and pavement performance specification trends. Covers public infrastructure budgets and policy frameworks driving PMB adoption across key global markets. Tracks regulation-driven shifts toward performance-based pavement specifications and green construction standards. Competitive Landscape & Innovation Metrics – helps you gauge manufacturer positioning based on polymer formulation innovation and product portfolio breadth. Covers capacity expansion activity, strategic partnerships, and recent product launches across major global geographies. Tracks key player positioning in elastomeric, plastomeric, and crumb rubber PMB product categories.

Read Other Related Reports:

Bitumen Market Size Report by 2032

Asphalt Market Size Report by 2032

Polyurea Coatings Market Size Report by 2032

Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Rubber Market Size Report by 2035

Composites Market Size Report by 2032

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.