Intellia Therapeutics to Report Additional Phase 3 HAELO Data for Lonvoguran Ziclumeran (lonvo-z) in Late-Breaking Oral Presentation at EAACI 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTLA), a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing medicine leveraging CRISPR gene editing and other core technologies, today announced that data from the global Phase 3 HAELO clinical trial of lonvo-z (formerly known as NTLA-2002) in hereditary angioedema (HAE) will be presented in a late-breaking oral presentation at the European Academy of Allergy & Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Annual Congress 2026, taking place June 12-15 in Istanbul, Türkiye. Intellia will also have a poster presentation detailing the burdens experienced by HAE patients living outside the United States.

Late-Breaking Oral Presentation Details:

Title: HAELO, a Phase 3, Global, Randomised, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of Lonvoguran Ziclumeran, a CRISPR-Based Gene Editing Therapy, in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema

Session: Immune deficiencies and autoimmunity

Data and Time: Saturday, June 13, 2026, from 8:45 – 9:45 a.m. TRT

Presentation Number: 100217

Presenter: Danny Cohn, M.D., Ph.D., Internist, Department of Vascular Medicine, Amsterdam Cardiovascular Sciences, Amsterdam University Medical Center, University of Amsterdam

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Barriers to Normalization with Existing Treatments Among People Living with Hereditary Angioedema in Europe

Session: Immune deficiencies and autoimmunity 02

Data and Time: Friday, June 12, 2026, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. TRT

Poster Number: D1.336

Presenter: Henriette Farkas, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Director of the Hungarian Angioedema Center of Reference and Excellence, Department of Internal Medicine and Hematology, Semmelweis University

About Lonvo-z

Based on Nobel Prize-winning CRISPR/Cas9 technology, lonvo-z has the potential to become the first one-time treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE). Lonvo-z is an in vivo CRISPR gene editing candidate that is intended to permanently lower kallikrein by inactivating the kallikrein B1 (KLKB1) gene with a single dose. Lonvo-z has received five notable regulatory designations: Orphan Drug and RMAT Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Innovation Passport by the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), Priority Medicines (PRIME) Designation by the European Medicines Agency, as well as Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the European Commission.

About Hereditary Angioedema

Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare, genetic disease characterized by severe, recurring and unpredictable inflammatory attacks in various organs and tissues of the body, which can be painful, debilitating and life-threatening. It is estimated that one in 50,000 people are affected by HAE. There are preventative and on-demand treatment options to help manage the condition, including long- and short-term prophylaxis used to prevent swelling attacks. Current treatment options often include lifelong therapies, which may require chronic intravenous (IV) or subcutaneous (SC) administration as often as twice per week or daily oral administration to ensure constant pathway suppression for disease control. Despite chronic administration, breakthrough attacks still occur. Kallikrein inhibition is a clinically validated strategy for the preventive treatment of HAE attacks.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTLA) is a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing medicine leveraging CRISPR gene editing and other core technologies. The company’s mission is to transform the lives of people with severe diseases by developing and commercializing potentially curative treatments. With deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, Intellia aims to reset the standard for medicine by durably treating the root causes of disease. Learn more at intelliatx.com and follow us @intelliatx.

Investor Contact:

Jason Fredette

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.

jason.fredette@intelliatx.com