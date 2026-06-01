Dividend 15 Split Corp. Announces TSX Acceptance of Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) has accepted its notice of intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid (the “NCIB”) to purchase its Preferred Shares and Class A Shares through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems. The NCIB will commence on June 3, 2026 and terminate on June 2, 2027.

Pursuant to the NCIB, the Company proposes to purchase, from time to time, if it is considered advisable, up to 16,421,419 Preferred Shares and 16,044,078 Class A Shares of the Company, representing 10% of the public float of 164,214,197 Preferred Shares and 160,440,780 Class A Shares. As of May 20, 2026, there were 164,403,828 Preferred Shares and 160,521,969 Class A Shares issued and outstanding. The Company will not purchase, in any given 30-day period, in the aggregate, more than 3,288,076 Preferred Shares or more than 3,210,439 Class A Shares, being 2% of the issued and outstanding Preferred Shares and Class A Shares as of May 20, 2026. Under the previous normal course issuer bid that commenced on June 2, 2025 and will terminate on June 1, 2026, no Preferred Shares or Class A Shares were purchased.

The Board of Directors of the Company, on the advice of Quadravest Capital Management Inc., the Company’s investment manager, believes that such purchases are in the best interests of the Company and are a desirable use of its funds. All purchases will be made through the facilities and in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX. All Preferred Shares or Class A Shares purchased by the Company pursuant to the NCIB will be cancelled.

The Company invests in a high quality portfolio primarily consisting of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions “expect”, “intend”, “will” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.dividend15.com info@quadravest.com



