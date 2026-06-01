Brixton Metals Drills 2.3 m of 1,811 g/t Silver within 27.7 m of 166.45 g/t Silver at its Langis Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce results from its ongoing exploration at the wholly owned Langis Silver Project, located in the historic silver mining camp of Cobalt, Ontario, Canada. The 2026 drill campaign marks a significant milestone, 60,000m of drilling, the largest in the history of the project, focusing on both infill and expansion of high-grade silver zones. To date, a total of 14,760.65 meters across 72 drill holes has been completed in 2026.

Highlights

Hole LM-26-341 south of Shaft 6 intercepted:

27.7 m of 166.45 g/t silver from 99.3 meters Including 2.3 m of 1,811 g/t silver from 107.2 meters Including 0.5 m of 5,580 g/t silver from 108.5 meters and

2.0 m of 700 g/t silver from 149.0 meters

Hole LM-26-338 south of Shaft 6 intercepted:

17.5 m of 170.8 g/t silver from 105.5 meters Including 1.0 m of 1,150 g/t silver from 115.0 meters



These recent results demonstrate continuity of mineralized zones between previously reported ultra-high-grade silver intervals, including those reported in holes 289 and 305 (refer to New Releases, May 11, 2026 and March 18, 2026).



Chairman, CEO, Gary R. Thompson stated, “Langis continues to deliver kilogram per tonne plus silver results and meaningful grades over substantial widths. The second drill is now operating at Langis to meet our goal of 60,000 m this year as we advance toward a maiden mineral resource estimate.”

Figure 1. Detailed NQ core photograph of hole LM-26-341 at 108.0 m showing native silver + cobaltite in carbonate + sulphide veins.





Figure 2. Detailed NQ core photograph of hole LM-26-341 at 108.7 m showing native silver only and native silver + cobaltite in carbonate + sulphide veins.





Figure 3. Plan map showing the drill hole location referenced in this news release at the Langis Project, along with the A-A’ cross-section trace shown in Figure 4.





Discussion

Drill holes reported herein (Table 1, Figure 3) were designed to evaluate the continuity of mineralization between the ultra-high-grade silver intercepts previously reported from holes LM-26-289 and LM-26-305 in the Shaft 6 South area (Figure 5). The interval of 2.3 m grading 1,811 g/t silver within a broader interval of 27.7 m grading 166.45 g/t silver on hole LM-26-341 confirms this continuity, albeit with variable grades that are consistent with the vein-hosted nature of mineralization at Langis. As observed in Figures 1 and 2, silver mineralization in hole LM-26-341 is associated with sulphide + carbonate veins and visible centimetre-scale native silver, ± cobaltite. Collectively, to date, the results from the 2026 field campaign demonstrate that continuous high-grade silver mineralization persists within areas of historical mining (Figure 5).

Figure 4. A to A’ Cross-section looking north showing drill holes 337, 338 and 341.





This cross-section displays only segments of drill holes located 20m away from the section. Lithological contacts are interpretive and based on prior drilling. Historic drillhole assays are projected to a maximum of 20m from the section.

Table 1. Selected composited assay intervals for the reported drill holes.



Hole ID From To Interval Silver meter meter meter g/t LM-26-318 191.00 205.00 14.00 54.46 including 191.00 195.00 4.00 173.52 LM-26-329 117.00 126.60 9.60 7.45 LM-26-335 124.00 126.00 2.00 12.85 LM-26-335 140.40 142.00 1.60 10.62 LM-26-337 113.50 121.00 7.50 404.35 including 116.90 118.30 1.40 1964.82 LM-26-337 153.85 168.00 14.15 28.83 including 158.00 160.00 2.00 119.00 LM-26-338 105.50 123.00 17.50 170.81 including 115.00 116.00 1.00 1150.00 LM-26-341 99.30 127.00 27.70 166.45 including 107.20 109.50 2.30 1810.73 including 108.50 109.00 0.50 5580.00 LM-26-341 149.00 151.00 2.00 700.00

All assay values are weighted averages. Reported intervals are drilling length, and the true width of the mineralized intervals has not yet been determined.

Figure 5. All drill results from the Langis Shaft 6 area and highlighted 2026 drill campaign results.











Table 2. Collar Information.

Hole ID Pad ID Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Azimuth Dip Depth

(m) LM-26-318 LM-2026-033 607367 5270644 212.9 90 -44 227.0 LM-26-329 LM-2026-006 607385 5270810 215.9 85 -65 201.0 LM-26-335 LM-2026-038 607385 5270770 214.9 85 -55 204.0 LM-26-337 LM-2026-056 607385 5270715 214.1 90 -50 213.0 LM-26-338 LM-2026-056 607385 5270715 214.1 90 -55 300.0 LM-26-341 LM-2026-056 607385 5270715 214.1 95 -55 201.0



About the Langis Project

The wholly owned Langis Silver Project located approximately 500 kilometers north of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, includes a former producing mine and excellent infrastructure, including all-season road access, power, rail connections, and a refiner. Silver mineralization is found as native silver and within steeply to moderately dipping veins, veinlets, disseminations, rosettes, and fracture infill, often associated with minerals such as calcite, hematite, pyrite, cobaltite, chalcopyrite, niccolite, and silver. Mineralization is hosted across three principal rock types: Archean Keewatin volcanic and metasedimentary rocks, Proterozoic Coleman Member sedimentary rocks of the Huronian Supergroup, and Proterozoic Nipissing diabase. The geological ore deposit model for this area is a continental-rift extensional depositional environment. Intermittently from 1908 to 1989, the Langis Mine produced 10.4 million ounces of silver at a head grade of 777.5 g/t silver. Reported silver recoveries at Langis were 88% to 98%. Over 10km of underground workings were developed by previous operators; however, shafts and openings have been capped and sealed. Historically, silver mines in the Cobalt Camp have collectively produced over 445 million ounces of silver.

An exploration target for the project has been identified in the range of 1.0 million to 2.0 million tonnes grading 400 g/t to 800 g/t silver. Note: the potential quantity and grade are conceptual. Insufficient exploration has been completed to define a mineral resource, and there is no certainty that further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Quality assurance and quality control protocols for drill core sampling were developed by Brixton. Core samples were mostly taken at 2m intervals. High-grade intervals were taken at 0.50m to 1.00m intervals. Blank, duplicate (lab pulp), and certified reference materials were inserted at a combined rate of up to 15%. Core samples were cut in half, bagged, zip-tied, and sent directly to the ALS Minerals preparation facility in Sudbury, Ontario. ALS Minerals Laboratories is registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia, for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Ag, Pb, Cu, and Zn, as well as 48 additional elements, were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. Overlimits for silver were analyzed using fire assay and gravimetric finish, and/or fire assay and gravimetric finish on concentrates. The certified reference materials were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd. of Langley, British Columbia, and the standards inserted varied with the type and abundance of mineralization observed in the primary sample. Blank material used consisted of non-mineralized siliceous landscaping rock. A copy of the QAQC protocols is available on the Company’s website.

Qualified Person (QP)

Mr. Martin Ethier, P.Geo., is a consultant for the Company who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Ethier has verified the referenced data and analytical results disclosed in this press release and has approved the technical information presented herein.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton’s flagship Thorn copper-silver-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-silver Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis and HudBay silver Projects in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC, which is optioned to Eldorado Gold Corporation. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

info@brixtonmetals.com

For Investor Relations inquiries please contact: Mr. Michael Rapsch, Vice President Investor Relations. email: michael.rapsch@brixtonmetals.com or call Tel: 604-630-9707

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter/X | Facebook | Instagram

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, and “intend”, statements that an action or event “may”, “might”, “could”, “should”, or “will” be taken or occur, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Links:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Figure-1-NR01June2026w.png

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Figure-2-NR01June2026w.png

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Figure-3-NR01June2026-scaled.png

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Figure-4-NR01June2026-scaled.png

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Figure-5-NR01June2026-scaled.png