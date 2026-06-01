Global Transcutaneous Monitors Market Projected to Reach USD 565 Million by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Transcutaneous Monitors Market was valued at USD 287.75 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 565.98 Million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 7.02% from 2026 to 2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. Growing demand for non-invasive monitoring technologies has been driving the expansion of the market across neonatal intensive care, respiratory disease management, critical-care settings, sleep diagnostics, and emergency medicine.

Advancements in clinical decision-making through the growing role of wireless connectivity and AI-enabled analytics, digital health platforms, and real-time monitoring of patient status and the availability of these technologies and the uptake of remote monitoring and telehealth are increasing patient safety. Transcutaneous monitoring systems are also being employed by healthcare providers to enable continuous monitoring of oxygen and carbon dioxide levels non-invasively.





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Growing Preference for Non-Invasive Monitoring Drives Market Growth

Factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders, growing neonatal admissions, and the rising demand of continuous patient monitoring across hospitals, home care and foreland are contributing significantly to the market growth. Healthcare organizations are adopting the advanced monitoring system that enables early diagnosis, effective disease management, and remote patient care.

Furthermore, the digital healthcare transformation, telehealth implementation, and progression to patient-centric care models are encouraging factors pushing the penetration of transcutaneous monitoring in both hospitals and home healthcare installations.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Radiometer Medical ApS

SenTec AG

Perimed AB

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

GE HealthCare

Masimo Corporation

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Smiths Medical

Nonin Medical, Inc.

Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Edan Instruments, Inc.

Bionet Co., Ltd.

Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

OSI Systems, Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product, Device Segment Dominated the Market; Software Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Device segment held major share in 2025 with a CAGR of 45.12%, driven by high installation in neonatal ICU, intensive care units, and respiratory units owing to continuous monitoring of oxygen and CO2. The software segment is predicted to show highest growth, driven by increased utilization of artificial intelligence in medical diagnostics, monitoring technologies, and hospital digitization.

By Age Group, Adult Segment Dominated the Market; Geriatrics Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The adult segment was dominant in the market in 2025 with CAGR of 40.18%, owing to high incidences of respiratory illnesses, sleep disorders, and critical care cases. The geriatric segment is expected to be the fastest growing one, due to rising aging population, increased respiratory issues in elderly patients, and growing need for constant monitoring through telehealth facilities.

By Therapeutic Area, Respiratory Diseases Segment Dominated the Market; Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Respiratory diseases were the most prevalent in 2025 with a share of 45.33% in the global capnography monitoring market, attributed to the growing incidence of COPD, asthma, sleep apnea, and respiratory failure, all of which require continuous monitoring. PAD was the fastest growing end-user category due to high cardiovascular disorders and diabetes prevalence and the requirement of non-invasive diagnosis methods.

By End User, Hospitals Segment Dominated the Market; Home Healthcare Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2025 owing to high adoption of monitoring technologies, such as pulse oximeters in ICU, NICU, and emergency care units. The home healthcare segment is estimated to show the highest growth owing to rise in patient monitoring, increasing geriatric population, and need for portable and non-invasive monitoring devices.

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Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global market owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure and adoption of non-invasive monitoring technologies. The U.S. dominated the market owing to high adoption of transcutaneous monitoring technology in critical care applications and diagnosis of respiratory diseases.

The U.S. Transcutaneous Monitors Market was valued at USD 83.08 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 142.56 Million by 2035 at a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period. The U.S. Transcutaneous Monitors Market Growth is fueled by increased demand from neonatal care units, respiratory monitoring, critical care, emergency medicine, and sleep diagnostics. Adoption of advanced non-invasive monitoring systems combined with wireless technology, AI-based analytics, and real-time data tracking technology is ensuring improved patient safety.

The Europe Transcutaneous Monitors Market is estimated to be USD 82.46 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 156.94 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.66% during 2026–2035. The increase in Europe’s share in the market is due to the strict regulatory requirements in terms of medical devices, increased healthcare modernization efforts, and higher demand for non-invasive monitoring devices.

Asia Pacific segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 8.62% from 2026–2035 due to rapid healthcare infrastructure development, expanding hospital networks, and rising prevalence of respiratory and chronic diseases across emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

Recent Developments:

2026: SenTec AG expanded its advanced transcutaneous monitoring systems for neonatal and respiratory care applications with improved wireless connectivity and real-time monitoring accuracy.

SenTec AG expanded its advanced transcutaneous monitoring systems for neonatal and respiratory care applications with improved wireless connectivity and real-time monitoring accuracy. 2025: GE HealthCare enhanced its patient monitoring portfolio through AI-enabled analytics and centralized monitoring systems for smart hospitals.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

TRANSCUTANEOUS MONITORING DEVICE PERFORMANCE & ACCURACY METRICS – helps you evaluate real-time oxygen and CO₂ monitoring accuracy, device efficiency, and clinical reliability across ICU and NICU applications.

– helps you evaluate real-time oxygen and CO₂ monitoring accuracy, device efficiency, and clinical reliability across ICU and NICU applications. DIGITAL PATIENT MONITORING & AI ANALYTICS INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you assess adoption of AI-based monitoring systems, predictive analytics, and smart hospital infrastructure integration.

– helps you assess adoption of AI-based monitoring systems, predictive analytics, and smart hospital infrastructure integration. RESPIRATORY CARE & CRITICAL MONITORING DEMAND METRICS – helps you analyze demand across respiratory diseases, neonatal care, sleep diagnostics, and emergency care applications.

– helps you analyze demand across respiratory diseases, neonatal care, sleep diagnostics, and emergency care applications. NON-INVASIVE DIAGNOSTICS & PATIENT SAFETY METRICS – helps you understand reduction in invasive blood sampling, improvement in patient safety, and clinical workflow efficiency.

– helps you understand reduction in invasive blood sampling, improvement in patient safety, and clinical workflow efficiency. HOME HEALTHCARE & REMOTE MONITORING EXPANSION METRICS – helps you evaluate growth in portable monitoring devices, telehealth integration, and remote patient monitoring adoption.

– helps you evaluate growth in portable monitoring devices, telehealth integration, and remote patient monitoring adoption. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & SMART HEALTHCARE EXPANSION METRICS – helps you assess key players’ strategies, digital health investments, and expansion of connected patient monitoring ecosystems globally.

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Transcutaneous Monitors Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 287.75 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 565.98 Million CAGR CAGR of 7.02% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Device, Sensors, Accessories, Software)

• By Age Group (Adult, Pediatrics, Neonates, Geriatrics)

• By Therapeutic Area (Respiratory Diseases, Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Neuromuscular Disorders, Others)

• By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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