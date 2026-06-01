Agricultural Biologicals Market to Reach USD 66.86 Billion by 2035 Amid Rising Demand for Sustainable Crop Protection – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, The Agricultural Biologicals Market was valued at USD 17.80 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 66.86 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.23% from 2026–2035.”

The Agricultural Biologicals Market will witness an expansion because of the growing demands for sustainable agricultural processes, organic food, and eco-friendly crop protection processes. The trend toward greater use of biological agents like biopesticides, biofertilizers, biostimulants, and biofungicides as against conventional pesticides has increased.





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Rising Demand for Sustainable Agriculture and Organic Food Production to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The increasing demand for sustainable farming methods, the consumers’ rising preference for residue-free food, and the increased regulations regarding artificial agrochemicals can be anticipated to have positive implications on the market growth over the forecast period. Agricultural biologicals present several advantages such as the improvement of soil fertility, higher crop yields, reduction of the environmental impact, and greater resistance to climate-related stresses. Furthermore, innovations in microbial formulas, biological crop protection methods, and precision agriculture are presenting new avenues for growth.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Syngenta Group

Corteva Inc.

FMC Corporation

UPL Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Nufarm Ltd.

Lallemand Inc.

Novonesis

Marrone Bio Innovations

Gowan Company

Valent Biosciences

Koppert Biological Systems

Vegalab SA

Trade Corporation International

Biovert S.L.

Certis Biologicals

AgroSpheres

Andermatt Biocontrol

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type, Biostimulants Segment Dominated the Market and is also the Fastest Growing Segment Globally

The biostimulants category accounted for about 32.89% share in the agricultural biologicals market in 2025 because of rising preference towards sustainable solutions that facilitate enhanced nutrient uptake, improved plant metabolism, root development, and resistance against abiotic stresses. The segment is also anticipated to register the highest growth rate during 2026-2035 on account of rising awareness towards soil erosion, climate change, and decreasing agricultural productivity globally.

By Source, Microbial-Based Segment Dominated the Market; Biochemical-Based Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The microbial-based product type held about 45.23% share in the market in 2025 based on the wide application of microbes such as bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms that naturally enhance soil fertility and nutrient content. Moreover, the biochemical-based product is anticipated to witness the fastest growth on account of increasing demand for plant extracts, enzymes, amino acids, and bioactive chemicals among others.

By Application, Foliar Spray Segment Dominated the Market and is also Fastest Growing Segment Globally

The foliar spray product type held the largest share in 2025 with a market share of about 41.56% and is also expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period on account of high nutrient absorption capacity. The segment’s growth is attributed to the high efficiency of delivering essential nutrients and biostimulants to plants via this method, facilitating quick absorption and effective physiological reactions within the plants.

By Crop Type, Cereals & Grains Segment Dominated the Market; Fruits & Vegetables Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

The cereals & grains had a larger market share of around 46.52% in 2025 on account of extensive production of essential crops like wheat, rice, corn, and barley globally. The fruits & vegetables segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period on account of the rising demand for organic foods, export-oriented horticultural farms, and consumers' preference for healthy foods.

By Formulation, Liquid Formulations Segment Dominated the Market; Encapsulated Formulations Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Liquid formulation is a major contributor to the overall market size with about 50.14% of the share in 2025 on account of easy applicability, fast penetration into the soil, and suitability with modern irrigation and fertigation systems. The encapsulated formulation segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the forecast period owing to advancements in controlled release technology and higher product efficacy in the fields.

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Regional Insights:

North America held a significant regional market share of 38.24% owing to sustainable farming practices prevalent in the area, growing demand for organic foods, and the availability of leading companies in agricultural biology. The United States was one of the main contributors to the growth in the region owing to the adoption of biological pesticides, fertilizers, and biostimulants in light of regulatory support from the government.

The U.S. Agricultural Biologicals Market was valued at USD 5.76 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 21.34 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 15.67% during the forecast period. The U.S. Agricultural Biologicals Market Growth is driven by the growing use of sustainable and organic farming practices. More farmers are using biopesticides, biofertilizers, biostimulants, and biofungicides instead of chemical pesticides. Application of seed treatment, foliar spray, and soil application will grow in cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, and oilseeds & pulses.

The Europe Agricultural Biologicals Market is estimated to be USD 4.84 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 17.26 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.56% during 2026–2035. Europe is showing growth in the market due to strict regulations on the use of chemical pesticides and growing interest in sustainable agricultural practices. The countries such as Germany, France, UK, and the Netherlands have contributed significantly to market growth by making use of biological products for crop protection and soil enhancement.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, with a CAGR of 15.69%, due to increased agricultural production, high awareness regarding sustainable farming practices, and favorable initiatives taken by the government in the regions of China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Growing investments in agricultural innovations and biological crop protection technology are adding to the region's growth.

Recent Developments:

2026: BASF SE expanded its biologicals portfolio through increased investments in microbial crop protection solutions and biostimulants focused on improving soil health, nutrient efficiency, and sustainable crop production.

BASF SE expanded its biologicals portfolio through increased investments in microbial crop protection solutions and biostimulants focused on improving soil health, nutrient efficiency, and sustainable crop production. 2025: Bayer AG strengthened its agricultural biologicals division through integration of digital agriculture technologies, precision application systems, and expansion of microbial-based crop protection programs globally.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

BIOPESTICIDES, BIOFERTILIZERS & BIOSTIMULANTS ADOPTION METRICS – helps you understand usage trends across biological crop protection products and sustainable farming inputs along with improvements in crop productivity and soil health.

– helps you understand usage trends across biological crop protection products and sustainable farming inputs along with improvements in crop productivity and soil health. MICROBIAL & BIOCHEMICAL TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption trends of microbial strains, plant extracts, enzymes, amino acids, and advanced biological formulations across agricultural applications.

– helps you evaluate adoption trends of microbial strains, plant extracts, enzymes, amino acids, and advanced biological formulations across agricultural applications. CROP PERFORMANCE & SOIL HEALTH MANAGEMENT METRICS – helps you analyze improvements in nutrient uptake efficiency, root development, crop resilience, soil fertility enhancement, and stress management capabilities.

– helps you analyze improvements in nutrient uptake efficiency, root development, crop resilience, soil fertility enhancement, and stress management capabilities. SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE & CHEMICAL INPUT REDUCTION METRICS – helps you uncover reductions in synthetic pesticide usage, fertilizer dependency, environmental impact, and long-term agricultural sustainability improvements.

– helps you uncover reductions in synthetic pesticide usage, fertilizer dependency, environmental impact, and long-term agricultural sustainability improvements. ORGANIC FARMING & PRECISION AGRICULTURE ADOPTION METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities across organic farming systems, precision nutrient management, and climate-resilient agricultural practices.

– helps you identify growth opportunities across organic farming systems, precision nutrient management, and climate-resilient agricultural practices. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & AGRICULTURAL BIOLOGICALS EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on product innovation, biological portfolio expansion, strategic acquisitions, and sustainable agriculture investments globally.

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Agricultural Biologicals Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 17.80 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 66.86 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.23% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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