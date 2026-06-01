KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 1 JUN 2026 AT 3.00 PM (EEST)

Kalmar Corporation: Share repurchase during week 22

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date Shares Average price/ share Total cost

25.5.2026 10 000 42,0144 420 144,00

26.5.2026 10 000 42,0710 420 710,00

27.5.2026 7 065 43,4787 307 177,02

28.5.2026 7 935 42,5585 337 701,70

29.5.2026 4 000 43,4898 173 959,20

Total amount week 22 39 000 42,5562 1 659 691,91

Kalmar Corporation now holds a total of 347 610 shares

including the shares repurchased on 29.5.2026

On behalf of Kalmar Corporation

Nordea Bank Oyj

Sami Huttunen Ilari Isomäki

For further information, please contact:

Sakari Ahdekivi, CFO, tel. +358 50 400 3557

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

About Kalmar

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the

world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and

services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling

equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and

heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120

countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled