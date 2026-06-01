Floating Fleet AI Showcases AI-Powered Aviation Scheduling Platform at Aviation Festival Americas 2026

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Floating Fleet AI, a provider of transparent and trustworthy AI scheduling and planning solutions for aviation operators, will debut at Aviation Festival Americas 2026, taking place June 3–4, 2026, at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami, Florida. The event brings together airline, airport, and aviation technology leaders from across the Americas to explore new strategies, technologies, and business models shaping the future of aviation.

At the event, Floating Fleet AI will showcase its AI-driven scheduling technology, including solutions for aircraft scheduling, crew assignment, and crew rostering. Originally built for private aviation operators, Floating Fleet AI is now expanding its mission beyond private aviation to support a broader range of aviation organizations, including commercial airlines, regional carriers, and corporate flight departments, to improve operational efficiency, reduce manual scheduling work, and make better real-time decisions.

“Private aviation has some of the industry’s most complex scheduling environments, which made it the ideal proving ground for our technology,” said Dr. Roger Zhan, Founder and CEO of Floating Fleet AI. “We are excited to introduce our platform to a broader aviation market at Aviation Festival Americas. Our goal is simple: help operators make faster, smarter, and more resilient scheduling decisions.”

Floating Fleet AI’s platform is designed to support operations teams by continuously evaluating aircraft availability, crew constraints, customer demand, maintenance requirements, and operational disruptions. Its optimization engine can analyze complex scheduling scenarios in seconds, enabling operators to reduce manual planning work, improve asset utilization, lower operational costs, and respond more effectively to irregular operations. The company will also highlight its newly developed crew rostering capabilities, which are designed to balance operational efficiency with crew quality-of-life considerations.

Aviation Festival Americas marks an important milestone for Floating Fleet AI as the company expands beyond private aviation and introduces its technology to a wider network of aviation leaders focused on modernizing operational planning and workforce management.

About Floating Fleet AI

Floating Fleet AI provides transparent and trustworthy AI scheduling and planning solutions for aviation operators and corporate flight departments. By combining advanced optimization technology with operational expertise, the company enables aviation businesses to improve efficiency, reduce costs, increase revenue, and stay competitive in an evolving market. Dedicated to continuous innovation, Floating Fleet AI works closely with its partners and customers to deliver practical, high-impact solutions that transform the way fleets and workforces are managed. For more information, visit www.floatingfleet.ai.

Media Contact:

Ada Taylor

Head of Marketing

Floating Fleet AI LLC

marketing@floatingfleet.ai