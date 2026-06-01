7AI Launches Threat Hunt, Threat Intel Hunt, and Skills, Giving Security Teams the Power to Make AI Agents Work Their Way

BOSTON, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7AI , the company making AI agents work for security teams, today launched three capabilities that hand control of agentic security to the people who run it: Threat Hunt, Threat Intel Hunt, and Skills. Together, they move security teams from reacting to alerts to directing proactive hunts, triggering investigations from any intelligence source, and shaping how the platform works to match their own environment and expertise.

“The market is claiming that a one-size-fits-all alert response is the way to use agents in security operations,” said Lior Div, co-founder and CEO at 7AI. “At 7AI, we’re focused on empowering security analysts by going above and beyond alerts, proactively hunting based on human ingenuity and emerging threat intelligence. With the launch of Skills, we enable teams to customize the AI’s behavior for each enterprise environment.”

Three Ways to Put Security Teams in Control

Threat Hunt lets an analyst direct an autonomous, hypothesis-driven investigation in plain language. They describe a suspected technique, an emerging behavior, or a MITRE ATT&CK TTP, and the platform builds a hunt plan and runs the full investigation across live customer telemetry, returning a finding in minutes rather than the hours or days a manual hunt takes. How the platform acts on that finding follows each customer's requirements, from a fully automated response to recommended actions that a person approves.

Threat Intel Hunt connects to threat intelligence sources and uses that intelligence to launch investigations automatically. As the source delivers new indicators, attacker techniques, and TTPs, the platform checks them continuously against the customer environment and opens an investigation the moment one becomes relevant, surfacing exposure before it ever becomes an alert. Customers operationalize new intelligence the moment it emerges, instead of waiting for someone to read a feed and run a manual search.

Skills is the capability that makes the philosophy real. Security teams can build and deploy their own skills, encoding exactly how they want investigations, hunts, and responses to run in their environment. Instead of accepting how a vendor thinks the work should be done, they extend the platform itself and have the agents carry out their methods at machine speed.

Security teams now direct hunts, trigger them from any intelligence source, and customize how the platform works. PLAID ELITE customers let 7AI's experts hunt on their behalf as part of the managed service, and still hunt on their own and build their own skills whenever they choose.

“The classic security model waits for an alert and then triages it, and that is already too late,” said Yonatan Striem-Amit, co-founder and CTO at 7AI. “Our agents have completed more than 7 million investigations in production and already understand each customer's environment and attack context, so they can hunt continuously for indicators, attacker techniques, and TTPs, surfacing threats before they ever become an alert. And with Skills, your team can teach those agents to hunt and investigate exactly the way they would.”

Engineered to Meet Your Standards

Threat Hunt is designed to help organizations establish and maintain the cyber threat hunting capability required by NIST SP 800-53 Rev. 5 RA-10, which calls for searching for indicators of compromise and attacker techniques that evade existing controls. Each hunt is a documented, hypothesis-driven investigation with audit-ready evidence, supporting both RA-10 and HIPAA Security Rule requirements (45 CFR §164.306, §164.308) for organizations protecting health information. It replaces manual, resource-intensive hunting programs with an always-on, audit-ready capability.

Proven in Production: CRXfiltrate

These capabilities were validated in production. The 7AI Threat Research Team uncovered CRXfiltrate, an undocumented JavaScript execution backdoor that operated across roughly 60 Chrome extension domains for sixteen months with no public IOCs and no threat feed coverage, invisible to every detection system meant to catch it.

Because the campaign left nothing for conventional tooling to match against, finding it in a given environment required hypothesis-driven hunting. Threat Hunt is what allowed PLAID ELITE to hunt for the backdoor across customer environments once the team understood the technique, confirming where it was present without waiting for a public IOC or feed coverage to catch up. Full research is published at blog.7ai.com/crxfiltrate .

“Being proactive in security has always been the goal,” said Allen Lieberman, Chief Product Officer. “With AI now reacting to threats with investigations and response, these two new capabilities allow teams to get on the front foot. An ad hoc people-led, AI-driven threat hunt allows analysts to dig deeper and further than ever before. Taking proactivity to the next level, the 7AI platform itself now leverages threat feeds to hunt on behalf of teams, improving the security posture of customers. With skills, analysts can coach the entire platform to behave with the knowledge of the most expert analysts within an organization. This industry-leading capability is groundbreaking in enabling unprecedented accuracy from AI platforms. We are proud to enable security teams to step into this new era in security.”

About 7AI

7AI makes AI agents work for security teams. The company’s AI agents autonomously investigate security alerts, proven in production at Fortune 500 scale, eliminating the work humans shouldn’t be doing, so security teams can finally Do Human Work: strategic threat hunting, proactive defense, and the work that actually protects organizations. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Boston, 7AI is adding 100 AI jobs in 2026 across AI security engineering, product, and go-to-market roles. Learn more at 7ai.com .

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Ted Weismann

7ai@marketbridge.com