Senseonics Highlights Analyst Event and Oral Presentation of Eversense 365 Real-World Evidence at ADA 2026

GERMANTOWN, Md., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of long-term, implantable Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems for people with diabetes, today highlights two key company events during the 86th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA), taking place June 5-8 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Senseonics will be hosting an analyst event to discuss the Eversense 365 platform, as well as an oral presentation on the ADA program discussing real world evidence of the world’s first and only one year CGM system.

Analyst Event Details

Senseonics will host an in-person and virtual analyst event in conjunction with ADA 2026, reviewing recent milestones and provide a comprehensive update on Eversense 365 commercial progress. This will include the European launch, integration with the Sequel twiist pump, pipeline development activities (including the Gemini and Freedom programs), and clinical data being presented at ADA. It will feature physician and key opinion leader Dr. David T. Ahn, who will discuss his experience with Eversense 365, including the insertion procedure and patient satisfaction. Senseonics management will provide financial and high-level operation updates.

The event will take place at the New Orleans Marriott Warehouse District, with a live webcast option, at 7:00am CT on Saturday, June 6, 2026. To register, click here.

Oral Presentation Details

On the same day, Francine Kaufman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Senseonics, will be hosting an oral presentation on the ADA Scientific Sessions program titled “Real-World Evaluation of the Implantable One-Year Eversense 365 CGM System” which explores new data evaluating Eversense 365 performance and impact in open and closed loop systems in the U.S.

Title: Real-World Evaluation of the Implantable One-Year Eversense 365 CGM System

Session: Oral presentation (1173-OR)

Presenter: Francine Kaufman, M.D., Chief Medical Office at Senseonics

Date / Time: Saturday June 6, 2:30-2:45pm CT

Location: La Nouvelle Orleans C (Level 2)

Additional information about the ADA 2026 Scientific Sessions is available at the ADA meeting website ( American Diabetes Association ).

About Eversense

Eversense 365 is developed by Senseonics and, as the only implantable CGM available, offers patients a truly differentiated CGM experience, providing One Year of exceptionally accurate monitoring with minimal interruptions. It benefits endocrinologists and care teams by offering their patients confidence in decision making, long-term peace of mind and enhanced quality of life with just one CGM. The unique approach also allows people to overcome common frustrations and interruptions experienced with traditional, short-term CGMs, so that patients can focus on managing their diabetes and not their CGM.

The Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems are indicated for continually measuring glucose levels for up to 365 days for Eversense® 365 and 180 days for Eversense® E3 in persons with diabetes age 18 and older. The systems are indicated for use to replace fingerstick blood glucose (BG) measurements for diabetes treatment decisions. Fingerstick BG measurements are still required for calibration primarily one time per week after day 14 for Eversense® 365 and one time per day after day 21 for Eversense® E3, and when symptoms do not match CGM information or when taking medications of the tetracycline class. The sensor insertion and removal procedures are performed by a health care provider. The Eversense CGM Systems are prescription devices; patients should talk to their health care provider to learn more. For important safety information, see https://www.eversensediabetes.com/safety-info/.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. ("Senseonics") is a medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics' CGM system Eversense® 365 and Eversense® E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.

Senseonics Media Contact

Tim Stamper

FTI Consulting

Tim.Stamper@senseonics.com / Eversense365@FTIConsulting.com

Senseonics Investor Contact

Jeremy Feffer

LifeSci Advisors

investors@senseonics.com