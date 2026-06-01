Vertex to Present at the 46th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX), a leading provider of enterprise compliance technology for global commerce, today announced that Chris Young, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Schwab, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 46th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 2:40 PM Central Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on Vertex’s investor relations website at ir.vertex.com.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading provider of tax and compliance technology for global commerce, combining deep domain expertise with advanced technologies and responsible AI to help businesses transact, comply, and grow with confidence. Powered by AI-driven tax automation, Vertex enables global enterprises to manage complex tax workflows with greater speed, accuracy, and agility. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex empowers the world’s leading brands to simplify the complexity of continuous compliance.

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Investor Relations contact:

Joe Crivelli

Vertex, Inc.

investors@vertexinc.com