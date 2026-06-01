Blue Sky and Sincerely Jules Bring Vintage Style to Academic Planners at Staples

IRVINE, Calif., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Sky, the #1 dated goods brand in the US, announces its academic collection with Los Angeles-based fashion and lifestyle influencer Julie Sariñana, known to millions as Sincerely Jules. The latest Sincerely Jules for Blue Sky academic line blends vintage floral motifs with a refined palette of light pastels.

“Julie’s eye for fashion is undeniable,” said Blue Sky co-CEO Warren Vidovich. “But I think what people really love about her is how she captures the authenticity and beauty of not just clothes but her family and the world around her. It feels aspirational but totally genuine.”

THREE LAYOUTS TO SUIT YOUR STYLE

The Sincerely Jules for Blue Sky academic collection helps people achieve their school-year goals with a 27-piece collection, including 24 planners and 3 calendars, all dated for the school year.

What’s unique about the planners is that there are three weekly layouts to choose from. The Sincerely Jules horizontal, vertical, and dashboard weekly formats are exclusive to this collection.

Each piece is thoughtfully designed to balance functional layouts with clean design details, helping users plan their days with both clarity and personality. Every item in the Sincerely Jules collection is designed to seamlessly integrate into busy schedules, whether at home, at school, or in the office.

“My second collab with Blue Sky and Staples is incredibly special,” said Julie Sariñana of Sincerely Jules. “There’s nothing else like it, and I’m so proud to offer people something they can manage their life with. And something they can use every day!”

AVAILABILITY

The Sincerely Jules for Blue Sky collection is available now exclusively at Staples stores, on Staples.com, and at BlueSky.com (select items only). Customers can explore a range of formats and sizes, from portable weekly/monthly planners to spacious desk pads and wall calendars, making it easy to find the right tools for every planning style.

ABOUT BLUE SKY

Based in Southern California, Blue Sky, the Color of Imagination, LLC has been in the business of planning for over 20 years. Inspired by the region’s relaxed lifestyle, sunny climate, and creative energy, Blue Sky designs innovative and affordable time management tools that people use every day. Blue Sky planners are available online and at retailers nationwide. Learn more at https://www.bluesky.com/pages/about-blue-sky.

ABOUT SINCERELY JULES

Julie Sariñana founded her blog, Sincerely Jules, in February 2009 while she was a student at FIDM studying Visual Communications. Over the years, Sincerely Jules has become a top destination for style inspiration, identifying Julie as an international fashion icon, a trailblazing entrepreneur, and a major lifestyle influencer with over 7 million followers. A longtime planner user, she believes that planners are an essential tool in turning dreams into reality. Sincerely Jules and Julie Sariñana are represented by Jennifer Powell at JP Inc., with legal counsel provided by Ted Nguyen at Nolan Heimann. Learn more at https://sincerelyjules.com/.

ABOUT STAPLES

For nearly 40 years, Staples has been a trusted leader in workplace and classroom solutions, serving millions of customers from small businesses and entrepreneurs to remote workers, parents, teachers and students. The company provides a comprehensive portfolio of products and convenient services, including print, travel, tech, shipping and recycling, all supported by a dedicated team of experts committed to making your day easier. With its Easy Rewards program, Staples also helps customers earn points every time they shop. Staples also offers fast, reliable delivery options, with next-day service available to over 98% of the U.S. on qualifying orders 2. Headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts, Staples operates throughout North America via e-commerce and more than 900 retail stores. To learn more, visit your local U.S. Staples store, download the Staples app, explore Staples.com or follow @Staples on social media.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79e1a0ec-48d0-4db3-ab72-db57dffb4f38