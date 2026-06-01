MOVATI Athletic Introduces Four New Certified HYROX Training Clubs

TORONTO, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOVATI Athletic proudly announces that four additional clubs have officially been designated as Certified HYROX Training Clubs. The newly certified MOVATI Athletic club locations include Mississauga, Richmond Hill, Burlington and Guelph in Ontario.

The announcement marks a significant milestone for MOVATI Athletic and further establishes the company as a premier destination for HYROX training ahead of HYROX Toronto 2026, taking place Oct. 1–4, 2026.

The four newly certified clubs join MOVATI Athletic’s five Ottawa locations, which became Certified HYROX Training Clubs in January 2026, bringing the company’s total number of HYROX Training Clubs to nine in Ontario.

As Certified HYROX Training Clubs, MOVATI Athletic locations provide members with structured, sport-specific training designed to prepare athletes of all levels for one of the world’s fastest-growing fitness races.

What is HYROX?

HYROX is an international indoor fitness race that combines functional strength training and endurance running in a standardized competition format. Each race consists of eight one-kilometre runs, each followed by a functional workout station featuring movements such as sled pushes, sled pulls, wall balls, lunges, rowing and farmer’s carries.

With divisions designed for all fitness levels, from first-time participants to elite competitors, HYROX delivers a challenging test of strength, stamina and mental resilience in a high-energy race-day environment.

Why MOVATI Athletic Clubs Are Built for HYROX Training

MOVATI Athletic’s nine Certified HYROX Training Clubs are uniquely positioned to support athletes through an integrated training experience designed to reflect the demands of race day.



Each Certified HYROX Training Club offers:

Dedicated HYROX classes programmed to mirror race movements and intensity

Spacious functional training zones with sled lanes, turf, free weights and conditioning equipment

Endurance-focused cardio environments that support progressive run training

Certified performance coaches trained to scale workouts for all fitness levels

Recovery amenities including saunas, steam rooms, pools and wellness services that support performance and recovery





This combination of specialized programming, coaching expertise and premium amenities allows athletes to build strength, endurance and confidence within one connected training environment.

Training for HYROX Toronto Starts Here

With HYROX Toronto scheduled for Oct. 1–4, 2026, MOVATI Athletic members now have access to a comprehensive training pathway designed to prepare them physically and mentally for race day. From first-time HYROX participants to experienced competitors seeking to refine performance, MOVATI Athletic’s Certified HYROX Training Club designation ensures members can train with structure, purpose and support.

About MOVATI Athletic

MOVATI Athletic is a privately held company with 19 locations across Ontario and Alberta. Celebrating 29 years in 2026, MOVATI Athletic has established itself as a leader in the Canadian fitness industry.

Driven by a vision to empower people through fitness and health, MOVATI Athletic continues to expand its presence nationally while elevating the member experience through premium facilities, innovative programming and performance-driven training environments.

With nine Certified HYROX Training Clubs now operating in Ontario, MOVATI Athletic continues to raise the standard for functional training and endurance performance.

For club locations, visit: https://movatiathletic.com/locations/

Media Contact:

Anthony Cozzetto

acozzetto@movatiathletic.com