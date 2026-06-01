Simply Saunas Launches as Dedicated UK Specialist for Premium Nordic Home and Garden Saunas

Newark, UK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gudrum Classics Ltd has launched Simply Saunas, a dedicated UK retail platform for premium home and garden saunas sourced from Nordic manufacturing traditions. The site is built around three core product ranges:

Outdoor saunas: garden-installed structures for year-round outdoor wellness, available in Barrel, Cube, and traditional Log Cabin formats to suit different garden styles and footprints. See full outdoor saunas range.

garden-installed structures for year-round outdoor wellness, available in Barrel, Cube, and traditional Log Cabin formats to suit different garden styles and footprints. See full outdoor saunas range. Home saunas: indoor units, including infrared models, designed for compact installations and regular daily use. See full home saunas range.

indoor units, including infrared models, designed for compact installations and regular daily use. See full home saunas range. Bespoke saunas: custom configurations for clients with specific space, design, or specification requirements to enable custom saunas.

Every model is manufactured from premium timber in Estonia and Lithuania, with stock held at a centrally located UK warehouse enabling delivery within seven days on many models.

“There is clear and growing demand from UK homeowners who want to bring authentic wellness experiences into their own gardens,” said Managing Director, Gerrard Smith. “With Simply Saunas, we have built a specialist platform that pairs genuine Nordic-quality products with fast UK delivery and flexible ways to pay. We are particularly excited to spotlight Kajo as a premium brand at launch, given its flexibility and distinctive design.”



Nordic-Sourced Manufacturing



Every sauna available through Simply Saunas is manufactured from premium timber in Estonia and Lithuania, two countries with deep-rooted sauna traditions. This sourcing approach ensures the products reflect authentic Nordic construction standards rather than generic mass-market alternatives.



UK-Held Stock and Rapid Delivery



Rather than shipping directly from overseas factories per order, Simply Saunas holds stock at a centrally located UK warehouse. This arrangement makes delivery within seven days possible on many models, arguably among the fastest sauna delivery timelines available in the UK. The platform also offers fast, free delivery as a standard service commitment.



Specialist Product Range



The launch catalogue spans four distinct sauna categories: Infrared Saunas for radiant heat therapy, Barrel Saunas for traditional outdoor use, Cube Saunas for contemporary garden settings, and Log Cabin Saunas for those seeking a more traditional structure. A detailed sauna buying guide is available on the site to help customers navigate these options, alongside a dedicated bespoke saunas guide.



Brand Portfolio with Kajo Spotlight



Simply Saunas features brands including Stjarna, Norland, Palmako, Kajo, Galanis, and Vidalux. The launch places particular emphasis on Kajo, a premium brand recognised for its flexible configurations and distinctive design.



Flexible Finance and Payment Options



To support accessibility, Simply Saunas offers multiple payment methods including credit cards, Google Pay, and Apple Pay. Finance options are also available, including interest-free credit at launch, allowing customers to spread the cost of their purchase.



Price Match Promise and Installation Support



The platform launches with a Price Match Promise as a standing commitment. For customers who need professional fitting, Simply Saunas provides access to expert installation services through an established professional network, covering the practical side of getting a sauna set up at home.



Health and Wellness Focus



The launch is timed to address rising interest in health-centric home improvements and the ongoing staycation trend among UK homeowners. Regular sauna use is widely associated with wellness benefits including relaxation, improved circulation, and stress relief, and Simply Saunas positions its range specifically for customers looking to incorporate these benefits into their daily routines at home.



Homeowners interested in exploring the full range can visit Simply Saunas.



About Simply Saunas



Simply Saunas is a trading name of Gudrum Classics Ltd, a Newark, Nottinghamshire-based parent company operating multiple home and garden retail websites with over 15,000 products. The company also manages sites including Garden Chic, Living Chic, and Simply Log Cabins. Simply Saunas serves as the company’s dedicated specialist platform for premium saunas sourced from Nordic manufacturing countries.



Q1: Who is the company behind Simply Saunas and what is their background?



A: Simply Saunas is a trading name of Gudrum Classics Ltd, a Newark-based parent company that operates several home and garden retail websites including Garden Chic, Living Chic, and Simply Log Cabins. The company manages over 15,000 products and uses a centrally located UK warehouse to support its retail operations.



Q2: What types of saunas are available and where are they manufactured?



A: The platform offers a curated range of Infrared, Barrel, Cube, and traditional Log Cabin saunas. All products are manufactured from premium timber in Estonia and Lithuania, countries chosen for their deep-rooted Nordic sauna traditions and authentic construction standards.



Q3: What delivery and support services does Simply Saunas offer?



A: Simply Saunas provides delivery within seven days on many models by holding stock in a UK warehouse, alongside a standard commitment to fast, free delivery. Customers also have access to professional installation services, a Price Match Promise, and flexible finance options such as interest-free credit.



CONTACT INFORMATION

Company: Simply Saunas

Address: Newark Beacon, Cafferata Way, Newark, Notts NG24 2TN

Phone: 01636 653016

Website: https://simplysaunas.co.uk/

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