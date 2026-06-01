Dacasso Continues Support for Smith McDonald Customers Following Acquisition

NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dacasso , a recognized provider of premium leather office products and conference room accessories, continues to support former Smith McDonald and Smith Metal Arts customers following last year’s acquisition. The company remains focused on delivering the same standards of craftsmanship, professionalism, and expert customer service that customers have relied on for decades.

With over 25 years of business experience, Dacasso has built a strong reputation for high-quality conference table pads, coasters, executive desk accessories, desk sets, and conference room products for corporate offices, hospitality spaces, and executive environments. The acquisition has allowed the company to expand its offerings while maintaining continuity for existing customers familiar with the Smith McDonald and Smith Metal Arts product lines.

Dacasso continues to provide a broad selection of premium leather products designed for table protection, furniture protection, and professional office presentation. Many organizations also utilize the company’s products for logo branding and promotional products that align with their corporate identity and workplace aesthetics.

The company’s product catalog includes conference room accessories, desk organizers, desk blotters, coasters, and additional office essentials crafted with attention to detail and durability. Dacasso also offers customization services that allow businesses to incorporate logos, colors, and branding elements into their office accessories and executive gifts.

“Smith McDonald has built a respected legacy in premium office accessories, and we’re proud to welcome that legacy into the Dacasso family,” said John Farrell. “We look forward to serving Smith McDonald customers with the same commitment to craftsmanship, quality, and customer service that has defined both brands.”

Dacasso’s continued investment in quality materials, competitive shipping, and responsive customer support has helped strengthen relationships with businesses seeking dependable office and conference room solutions. Customers transitioning from Smith McDonald and Smith Metal Arts can continue accessing premium products and related services through Dacasso’s established ordering and support channels.

Since 1999, the company has remained committed to helping organizations maintain professional office environments with products designed for both appearance and functionality. Through its expanded product line and customer-focused approach, Dacasso aims to continue building long-term relationships with businesses across multiple industries.

For more information about Dacasso and its full line of leather office accessories, visit https://Dacasso.com/ .

Media Contact:

Max Zikota

Dacasso

Email: pr@dacasso.com

Phone: 866-322-2776

Website: https://Dacasso.com/