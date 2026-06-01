Bitdeer Launches SEALMINER DL1 Hydro Achieving 52.5 GH/s and 149 J/GH Power Efficiency

SINGAPORE, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) (“Bitdeer” or the “Company”), a world-leading technology company for AI and Bitcoin mining infrastructure, today announced the launch of its latest hydro-cooling mining machine, the SEALMINER DL1 Hydro. Designed for Scrypt algorithm mining, the DL1 Hydro integrates Bitdeer’s proprietary ASIC technology with a hydro-cooling thermal management system.

The SEALMINER DL1 Hydro is engineered to address hashrate density and energy consumption requirements for industrial-scale operations. By utilizing a hydro-cooling architecture, the machine is designed to maintain operational stability while managing the thermal demands of high-density data center environments.





Key Specifications of the SEALMINER DL1 Hydro*:

Hash Rate: 52.5 GH/s

52.5 GH/s Power Efficiency: 149 J/GH

149 J/GH Power Consumption: 7,823 W

7,823 W Supported Coins: Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Bellscoin (BELLS), Junkcoin (JKC), Luckycoin (LKY), and Pepecoin (PEP)

The DL1 Hydro features a standardized 2U form factor and a net weight of 21kg. This compact design facilitates optimal rack space utilization and streamlines installation in professional mining facilities. In addition to its compact form factor, the machine offers flexible performance modes to accommodate fluctuating power costs and network conditions.

In addition to the standard configuration, its proprietary High Hashrate Mode reaches an output of up to 55 GH/s at 157 J/GH for scenarios requiring enhanced performance, while the Low Power Mode prioritizes energy efficiency, delivering 42.5 GH/s at 132 J/GH to allow for precise operational optimization based on specific requirements.

The launch of the SEALMINER DL1 Hydro reinforces the focus on improving operational stability and hashrate density through hydro-cooling technology. Bitdeer will continue to uphold its principles of “Innovation, Efficiency, and Stability”, delivering high-quality and reliable products and services to miners worldwide.

*Note: Product performance may vary by ±5% in hashrate and power efficiency, and by ±10% in power consumption. Final specifications are based on delivered units.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer is a world-leading technology company for AI and Bitcoin mining infrastructure. Bitdeer is committed to providing comprehensive Bitcoin mining solutions for its customers and building AI computational infrastructure to support the AI revolution. Bitdeer handles complex processes involved in computing such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, data center design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations. Bitdeer also offers advanced cloud capabilities to customers with high demand for artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer has deployed data centers across multiple countries, including the United States, Norway, Bhutan, and Ethiopia.

About SEALMINER

SEALMINER, a pioneering brand of mining machines under Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR), specializes in offering efficient and sustainable mining solutions. SEALMINER integrates Bitdeer's self-developed SEAL series of mining chips manufactured using advanced process nodes. By continuously improving power efficiency ratios, SEALMINER is dedicated to providing innovative, efficient, and reliable products and services to customers worldwide. To learn more, visit https://www.bitdeer.com/ or follow Bitdeer on X @Bitdeer and LinkedIn @Bitdeer .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the expected performance, efficiency, deployment, mining output, or potential returns relating to Bitdeer’s products. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in cryptocurrency market prices, network difficulty and global hash rate, mining pool performance, electricity costs, operating conditions, regulatory developments, supply chain constraints, technological performance of the products, as well as potential risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Bitdeer’s annual report on Form 20-F, as well as those discussed in Bitdeer’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond Bitdeer’s control. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Bitdeer specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers should not rely upon the information on this page as current or accurate after its publication date.

References to specific cryptocurrencies (including LTC, DOGE, BELLS, JKC, LKY, and PEP) are descriptive of algorithmic compatibility only and do not constitute investment advice, an offer, a solicitation, or a recommendation to acquire, hold, or trade any cryptocurrency or other digital asset.

Contacts

For Promotional Partnerships

marketing@bitdeer.com

For Sales Consultations:

sales@bitdeer.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45544ee3-9cf6-4e4a-819d-773ea02114ba