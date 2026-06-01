WTW strengthens North America Outsourcing Sales team with senior industry hires

NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (Nasdaq: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced that Alex Holderness and Tim Oliver will join its North America Outsourcing Sales team, effective June 1, 2026. These strategic hires reflect WTW’s continued investment in expanding its Health, Wealth & Career Outsourcing business and strengthening its position in the U.S. outsourcing market.

Alex Holderness brings more than 30 years of leadership experience across consulting, sales and product development. He most recently served as a Strategic Account Executive at Alight, where he managed a multinational portfolio and drove growth through new solution sales, renewals and long-cycle enterprise opportunities.

Holderness returns to WTW, where he previously held roles in the firm’s Employee Experience business and managed client relationships across multiple lines of business. His combination of firm knowledge and recent market experience positions him to help accelerate WTW’s growth in competitive large-market opportunities.

Tim Oliver also brings more than 30 years of experience in benefits administration, healthcare navigation and total rewards strategy, with a track record of leading national account sales for large complex organizations. Earlier in his career, Oliver held senior sales leadership roles at Conduent and Buck Consultants, where he drove growth across total benefits outsourcing solutions, exceeding multimillion-dollar sales targets.

Most recently, Oliver served as a Strategic Sales Executive at Alight, where he focused on healthcare navigation solutions and delivered tailored, enterprise-level programs for large complex organizations.

“These are exactly the types of experienced, market-facing leaders we are investing in as we scale our Outsourcing business,” said Jill Knoke, Head of North America Outsourcing at WTW. “Alex brings a unique combination of deep WTW experience and recent market perspective, and we are thrilled to welcome him back to the firm. Tim’s proven track record in complex sales, along with his strong client focus, will further strengthen our ability to deliver differentiated solutions and drive sustained growth.”

About WTW



At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.

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