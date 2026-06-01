Cole West Names Chris Winter President of Homebuilding

CENTERVILLE, Utah, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cole West, a privately held, Utah-based real estate development company, announced today that Chris Winter has been named President of Homebuilding. Winter previously served as Division President for Cole West’s Southern Utah homebuilding operations.

“Chris’ proven leadership and deep understanding of the Utah market make him exceptionally well-suited to lead our homebuilding operations during a time of significant growth,” said Darlene Carter, CEO of Cole West. “Chris has already overseen the development of more than 1,400 homes throughout his tenure with Cole West. His expertise, vision, and commitment to our team and local community are invaluable as we continue to expand our presence throughout the state.”

Winter will lead the company’s homebuilding initiatives in Northern and Southern Utah. He joined Cole West in January 2021, after serving as the Vice President of Finance in Northern California for PulteGroup. He began his career in Sacramento, as an audit professional for Ernst & Young, where he honed a disciplined, data-driven approach that now enables him to drive strategic growth initiatives at Cole West.

“It has been a privilege to be part of Cole West’s evolution from a startup homebuilder to a leading, diversified real estate company in Utah, and I am honored to step into the role of Homebuilding President,” said Winter. “I appreciate our commitment to, and unwavering pursuit of, excellence through intentional design, quality craftsmanship, and a commitment to building communities that we can be proud of. We have some exciting projects in the works, and I look forward to helping shape these communities.”

Cole West currently offers homes in 21 communities across Northern and Southern Utah. From single-family detached homes and townhomes to active adult communities and vacation rental communities, the company provides an array of product types to meet differing homebuyer needs.

Lancaster Brown will serve as the new Division President of Homebuilding in Southern Utah. He previously served as Vice President of Construction Operations for Cole West.

Last month, Cole West announced it closed on 38 homesites for a new single-family home community called Lone Tree in Syracuse, Utah.

For more information about Cole West, visit: https://colewest.com

About Cole West

Based in Centerville, Utah, Cole West is a privately held, fully integrated real estate company focused on land, development, construction, and design. The company specializes in homebuilding, multifamily housing, master-planned communities, retail, mixed-use development, and strategic real estate projects across Northern and Southern Utah and Dallas, Texas.

Guided by the belief that “We Build Community,” Cole West approaches every project with intentional design, quality craftsmanship, and a long-term vision for creating places that bring people together, strengthen communities, and create lasting impact.

With a nimble, market-driven approach, Cole West strategically adapts its business plan to evolving conditions and emerging opportunities, while employing a flexible investment strategy that allows it to selectively hold or monetize assets in pursuit of long-term growth.

For more information, visit colewest.com.

Media Contact:

Annie Noebel

Cornerstone Communications

anoebel@cornerstonecomms.com

(949) 525-7024