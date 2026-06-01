House of Doge and Paxos Partner to Expand Global Access to Dogecoin

NEW YORK and MIAMI, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House of Doge, the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, along with merger partner Brag House Holdings (NASDAQ:TBH), today announced a strategic partnership with Paxos, a leading regulated blockchain and tokenization infrastructure platform, to integrate the listing of Dogecoin (DOGE) across Paxos’ enterprise-grade crypto brokerage and custody infrastructure.

Paxos powers crypto brokerage and infrastructure solutions for a number of globally recognized platforms, including PayPal, Venmo, Interactive Brokers, and Mercado Libre, among others. Through this partnership, Dogecoin will be integrated into Paxos’ platform, making it available for distribution across this broad network of enterprise clients.

This partnership significantly expands the potential reach of Dogecoin, positioning it for access to hundreds of millions of users through Paxos’ enterprise client network.

“This partnership with Paxos represents a major step forward in accelerating global access for Dogecoin,” said Marco Margiotta, CEO of House of Doge. “By integrating with Paxos’ trusted and regulated infrastructure, we are creating a powerful pathway for leading global fintech platforms to make Dogecoin accessible to their users”

Paxos provides regulated blockchain infrastructure to enterprises, enabling seamless integration of digital assets into consumer-facing applications. Its crypto brokerage solution allows partners to offer buying, selling, holding, and sending of digital assets while Paxos handles custody, liquidity, and compliance.

Paxos is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and operates regulated entities across the United States, Singapore, and Europe.

“Paxos is committed to enabling safe and responsible access to digital assets through our regulated infrastructure,” said Nick Robnett, Head of Crypto Business at Paxos. “We are thrilled to support the availability of Dogecoin on our platform and look forward to working with our enterprise clients as they evaluate expanding their digital asset offerings.”

The integration aligns with growing global demand for accessible digital assets that can be used for payments, transfers, and everyday financial activity. For House of Doge, the Paxos partnership advances its core mission of building real-world utility for Dogecoin — complementing its broader payments strategy, which includes the forthcoming Such app, the Doge Connect B2B API suite, and native Dogecoin merchant acceptance solutions.

House of Doge continues to focus on building real-world utility for Dogecoin through partnerships across payments, commerce, and financial services—making it easier than ever for users to acquire, hold, and spend DOGE globally.

About Paxos

Paxos is the leading regulated blockchain infrastructure and tokenization platform. Prudentially regulated by the OCC in the US, FIN-FSA in Europe, the MAS in Singapore and FSRA in Abu Dhabi Global Market, its products are the foundation for a new, open financial system that can operate faster and more efficiently. Today, trillions of dollars are locked in inefficient, outdated financial plumbing that is inaccessible to millions of people. Paxos is replatforming the financial system to enable assets to instantaneously move anywhere in the world, at any time, in a trustworthy way.

Paxos partners with leading global enterprises to tokenize, custody and trade assets. Its blockchain solutions are used by leaders like PayPal, Interactive Brokers, Mastercard, Mercado Libre and Nubank. Paxos is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity and is the issuer of numerous digital assets including PayPal USD (PYUSD), Pax Dollar (USDP) and Pax Gold (PAXG). Global Dollar (USDG) is issued by Paxos Digital Singapore, which is a Major Payments Institution supervised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. USDG is also issued by Paxos Issuance Europe under the supervision of FIN-FSA and in compliance with MiCA. USDG is also available on Solana.

Paxos is a leading fintech company with more than $500 million raised from leading investors including Oak HC/FT, Declaration Partners, Founders Fund and PayPal Ventures.

Contact: press@paxos.com

About House of Doge

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin ($DOGE) as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the infrastructure needed to bring Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. From payments and financial products to real-world asset tokenization and cultural partnerships, House of Doge is leading the next era of crypto utility, where Dogecoin goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale.

About Brag House

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. The platform offers live-streaming capabilities, gamification features, and custom tournament services, fostering meaningful engagement between users and brands. For more information, please visit www.braghouse.com.

Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" that involve risks and uncertainties relating, but not limited, to House of Doge's current expectations, intentions, plans, and beliefs. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "goal", "plan", "target", "intend", "estimate", "could", "should", "may" and "will" or the negative of these terms or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Examples of forward-looking information in this news release include, without limitation: the anticipated distribution of Dogecoin across Paxos' enterprise client network and the expected reach to users across 150+ countries. These forward-looking statements are based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

Readers should be aware that these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By its nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and various future events will not occur. House of Doge undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

Media Contacts

House of Doge

Cameron Jordan-Rooney

Marketing Director

cam@houseofdoge.com

Brag House IR Contact

Brag House Holdings

ir@thebraghouse.com