Allocetra Shows Durable 6-Month Efficacy in Knee Osteoarthritis Phase IIa Trial; Oral Presentation at EULAR 2026

The data were selected for an oral podium presentation at EULAR and will be presented by Prof. Philip Conaghan, a globally recognized key opinion leader in osteoarthritis

Nes-Ziona, Israel, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, "Enlivex" or the "Company"), a quality longevity company powered by a prediction markets treasury, today announced that it will present at the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) European Congress of Rheumatology, taking place June 3-7, 2026, in London, UK.

The presentation will feature extended 3-month and 6-months clinical data, as well as comprehensive mechanistic and pharmacological characterization data, supporting the novel immunomodulating mechanism of action of AllocetraTM from the Phase IIa (NCT06233474) for Allocetra™ in patients with moderate-to-severe knee osteoarthritis (KOA). The results demonstrated a clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement compared to the control placebo arm in reduction of pain and improvement of function in idiopathic age-related osteoarthritis patients (≥60 years), representing more than 50% of the total KOA market.

The oral presentation will be delivered by Prof. Philip Conaghan, Consultant Rheumatologist and Director of the NIHR Leeds Biomedical Research Centre. Professor Conaghan is an international leader in osteoarthritis and musculoskeletal imaging, and he has authored more than 700 publications and chaired multiple global guidelines and trial initiatives.

Oral Presentation:

Title: DURABLE EFFICACY AT 6 MONTHS USING AN INNOVATIVE INTRA-ARTICULAR APOPTOTIC CELL THERAPY IN KNEE OSTEOARTHRITIS: DATA FROM A PHASE IIA RCT

Date & Time: June 3, 2026 | 16:30-16:40 CET

Dr. Einat Galamidi, Chief Medical Officer of Enlivex, said, "We believe the selection of our data for an oral presentation at EULAR reflects the strength and relevance of the Phase IIa findings for Allocetra™ in knee osteoarthritis. These results directly supported the advancement of Allocetra™ into our ongoing Phase IIb study, for which we recently announced dosing of the first patient in the United States.”

About Enlivex (Nasdaq: ENLV)

Enlivex is a quality longevity company powered by a prediction markets treasury. The Company is advancing Allocetra™, an advanced clinical-stage immunotherapy targeting inflammatory conditions associated with aging, with a primary focus on age-related osteoarthritis. In addition to its clinical programs, Enlivex operates a prediction markets treasury strategy built around the Rain protocol, the leading decentralized prediction markets infrastructure on Arbitrum. This dual strategy combines the development of quality longevity therapeutics with exposure to the emerging prediction markets ecosystem.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "would," "could," "intends," "estimates," "suggests," "target," "has the potential to," "goal," and other words of similar meaning, including statements relating to the anticipated benefits of the Company's digital asset treasury strategy; the assets to be held by the Company; the expected future market, price, trading activity, and liquidity of the RAIN token; the impact of expanded exchange listings and increased token liquidity on market participation and accessibility; the potential effects of digital asset liquidity on the liquidity of the Company's ordinary shares; macroeconomic, political, and regulatory conditions surrounding digital assets; the Company's plans for value creation and strategic positioning; market size and growth opportunities; regulatory conditions; competitive position; technological and market trends; future financial condition and performance; expected clinical trial results; market opportunities for the results of current clinical studies and preclinical experiments; and the effectiveness of, and market opportunities for, Allocetra™ programs.

Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk of failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Company's digital asset treasury strategy; changes in business, market, financial, political, and regulatory conditions; risks relating to the Company's operations and business, including the highly volatile nature of the price, trading volume, and liquidity of RAIN and other cryptocurrencies; risks associated with digital asset exchange listings, trading venues, and market infrastructure; the risk that the price and liquidity of the Company's ordinary shares may be correlated with the price or liquidity of the digital assets it holds; risks related to increased competition in the industries in which the Company operates; risks relating to significant legal, commercial, regulatory, and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally; risks relating to the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purposes; and those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements, except as required by applicable law.

ENLIVEX CONTACT Shachar Shlosberger, CFO Enlivex Ltd. shachar@enlivex.com