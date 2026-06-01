Sompo appoints Bart Van Gysegem Country Manager, Insurance for Belgium and the Netherlands

LUXEMBOURG, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, today announced the appointment of Bart Van Gysegem as Country Manager, Insurance for Belgium and the Netherlands, with immediate effect.

Mr Van Gysegem will report to Ralph Brand, President, Insurance, Continental Europe and Turkey, and will be based in Brussels. He will frequently travel to the Netherlands.

This marks the latest stage of Sompo’s development plans in Belgium and the Netherlands after it was last year granted licences by the regulatory authorities to write primary insurance locally in the two countries.

Mr Brand said: “Bart joins Sompo with an impressive career and reputation. He is highly respected and well known across the market in Belgium and the Netherlands. Bart’s connections, insights and extensive experience both from a carrier and broker perspective make him perfectly placed to fully establish, lead and grow our business across these two important countries.”

Mr Van Gysegem, who has more than 30 years of insurance industry experience, joins Sompo from Aon where most recently he was Managing Director of its Belux Major Accounts Segment since 2018, joining the broker two years earlier. Prior to that he spent 20 years working in a series of increasingly senior management roles at two large international carriers.

As part of Sompo’s broader Continental European growth strategy, Mr Van Gysegem is now driving the build-out of a strong local infrastructure and team. Supporting this next phase, Sompo today announced the opening of offices in Brussels and Rotterdam, located at the following addresses:

Belgian branch: Rue des Colonies 11, 1000 Brussels, Belgium

Dutch branch: Weena 290, 3012 NJ Rotterdam, Netherlands

These locations strengthen Sompo’s ability to deliver global expertise through empowered local teams, ensuring clients and broker benefit from tailored solutions and a partnership model built for long-term value.

About Sompo

We are Sompo, a global provider of commercial and consumer property, casualty, and specialty insurance and reinsurance. Building on the 137 years of innovation of our parent company, Sompo Holdings, Inc., Sompo employs approximately 10,000 people around the world who use their in-depth knowledge and expertise to help simplify and resolve your complex challenges. Because when you choose Sompo, you choose The Ease of Expertise™.

“Sompo” refers to the brand under which Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based holding company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates its global property and casualty (re)insurance businesses. Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc., one of the leading property and casualty groups in the world with excellent financial strength as evidenced by ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard & Poor’s. Shares of Sompo Holdings, Inc. are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

To learn more please follow us on LinkedIn or visit sompo-intl.com.

Sompo contacts:

Mike Jones

Global Head of Media Relations, Sompo

M: +44 7765 901899

E: mijones@sompo-intl.com

Alexandra Brändli

Head of Marketing & Communications,

Insurance, Continental Europe, Sompo

M: +41 (0) 79 606 04 49

E: abraendli@sompo-intl.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2ffe412-366a-4a8f-8113-52eded65bf3e