Melbourne Capital Group Announces Strategic Advisory Relationship with Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp.

PALO ALTO, Calif. and MELBOURNE, Australia, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melbourne Capital Group (“Melbourne Capital”), an independent cross-border corporate advisory and capital markets firm, today announced its appointment as strategic advisor to Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SVAQ, SVAQW) (“Silicon Valley”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company seeking a high-growth business combination.

In December 2025, Silicon Valley successfully raised $215 million in its initial public offering and is now listed on the Nasdaq Global Market. Led by Chief Executive Officer Daniel Nash, a seasoned investment banker with over 25 years of experience in capital markets, M&A, and public company leadership. Mr. Nash has advised on more than $60 billion of announced transactions over his career, including over 55 business combinations (announced or closed). Silicon Valley’s management team also features Chief Financial Officer Martin Zinny, a knowledgeable investor and former portfolio manager with extensive experience across public and private markets, including prior SPAC leadership roles, and Chief Operating Officer Madan Menon, an accomplished operator who has led multiple SPAC IPOs and business combinations across high-growth sectors. Together, they bring valuable expertise in transaction execution, operational leadership, and long-term value creation.

Melbourne Capital is an independent cross-border capital markets, corporate advisory, and wealth management firm focused on Asia-Pacific. The firm advises private and public companies on capital structuring, M&A, and international market access. With an established footprint across APAC, Melbourne Capital provides direct regional connectivity to global capital markets.

Simon Stephen, Director of Investment Banking at Melbourne Capital, will serve as Strategic Advisor to Silicon Valley. Based in Kuala Lumpur, Mr. Stephen leads capital strategy and transaction mandates across Asia-Pacific, advising founders, boards, shareholders, and private capital sponsors on capital formation and strategic transactions with public market considerations. In this role, he will assist in evaluating growth opportunities with a focus on international market access and alignment with U.S. public market structures.

“Asia-Pacific continues to produce globally competitive businesses seeking efficient access to U.S. public markets. Dan and his team at Silicon Valley bring seasoned public-market judgement and transaction discipline. Our regional presence complements that capability by providing direct access to opportunities where APAC growth aligns with U.S. capital markets,” said Simon Stephen.

Daniel Nash, Chief Executive Officer of Silicon Valley, noted, “Melbourne Capital's established footprint across Australia and Southeast Asia, together with Simon’s experience advising companies on international capital strategies, broadens our access to high-quality opportunities in dynamic international markets and enhances our ability to pursue transactions across diverse sectors. We aim to serve as a trusted partner to venture and private equity investors and advisors utilizing the flexibility of the SPAC platform to unlock value through creative transaction solutions with strong alignment of incentives.”

About Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp.

Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company may pursue an initial business combination opportunity in any industry or sector, but intends to focus on target businesses in the fintech, crypto/digital assets, AI-driven infrastructure, energy transition, auto/mobility, technology, consumer, healthcare, and mining industries. For more information, visit www.svacquisitioncorp.com.

About Melbourne Capital Group

Melbourne Capital Group is an independent cross-border capital markets, corporate advisory, and wealth management firm serving private and public companies across Asia-Pacific. Leveraging its strong global network of financial institutions and industry experts, its focus is on delivering tailored solutions that blend strategic guidance and financial acumen to promote long-term success. The firm specializes in capital structuring, M&A, and international transaction advisory, connecting regional enterprises with global institutional capital. For more information, visit www.melbournecapitalgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the offering. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated, or that the Company will ultimately complete a business combination transaction. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and final prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact

Crocker Coulson, AUM Advisors

crocker.coulson@aumadvisors.com

+1 (646) 652-7185