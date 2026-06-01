MBX Biosciences to Host Virtual Investor Event to Discuss Once-Weekly Canvuparatide Presentations at ENDO 2026

CARMEL, Ind., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBX Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders, today announced that it will host an investor webcast and conference call at 8:00 am ET on Friday, June 12, 2026 to discuss presentations for once-weekly canvuparatide at the upcoming Endocrine Society’s Annual Meeting (ENDO 2026) in Chicago.

One-year open-label extension (OLE) data from the Phase 2 trial of once-weekly canvuparatide will be presented at the 3rd Parathyroid Summit during ENDO 2026 on Friday, June 12, 2026. Full results from the 12-week AvailTM Phase 2 trial of once-weekly canvuparatide will be presented in an oral presentation at ENDO 2026 at 3:00 pm CT on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 am ET on Friday, June 12, 2026 to discuss full results from the 12-week AvailTM Phase 2 trial and one-year OLE data for once-weekly canvuparatide. Company management will be joined by Richard DiMarchi, Ph.D., Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at Indiana University and MBX scientific co-founder, and Michael T. Collins, M.D., endocrinologist and Senior Clinical Advisor at the National Institutes of Health. Those who would like to participate may access the live webcast here or dial 1-877-407-0779 (US) or 1-201-389-0914 (international). The live and archived webcast of the call and slide presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mbxbio.com/news-events/events.

About MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel precision peptide therapies based on its proprietary PEP™ platform, for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. The Company is advancing a pipeline of novel candidates for endocrine and metabolic disorders with clinically validated targets, established endpoints for regulatory approval, significant unmet medical needs and large potential market opportunities. The Company’s pipeline includes canvuparatide (MBX 2109) for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism preparing for Phase 3 development; and an obesity portfolio that includes MBX 4291 in Phase 1 development and MBX 5765 in preclinical development, as well as additional discovery candidates. The Company is based in Carmel, Indiana and Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, please visit the company website at www.mbxbio.com and follow it on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

George Shea

We. Communications

gshea@wecommunications.com

(937) 232-4889

Investor Contact:

Jim DeNike

MBX Biosciences

jdenike@mbxbio.com