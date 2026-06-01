ISG Enhances Technical Depth with Acquisition of R.E. Warner & Associates, a Firm Built on 75 Years of Legacy and Expertise

CLEVELAND. OH, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISG announces the acquisition of R.E. Warner, one of the longest-operating engineering and consulting firms in Northeast Ohio. Founded in 1951, R.E. Warner also has a location in Birmingham, Alabama, and specializes in projects requiring unique technical expertise, including metals, power, industrial, surveying, chemical infrastructure, and government facilities.

As part of ISG, R.E. Warner expands expertise and increases capacity for ISG’s full-service architecture and engineering firm. With this acquisition, ISG grows to 20 offices across nine states. The addition strengthens ISG’s Energy and Food + Industrial Business Units, enhancing service to existing clients of both firms while creating opportunities to expand the client base.

"As R.E. Warner joins the ISG team, we are positioned to deliver greater value to clients through expanded capabilities, particularly within the power market,” said Ted Beltavski, R.E. Warner’s President and CEO. “As a combined organization, we are better equipped to pursue larger, more diverse projects nationwide. R.E. Warner employees, now proud members of ISG’s ESOP, look forward to a stronger platform for professional growth, employee ownership, and shared success as our teams move forward together."

The two firms share a people-first culture and a commitment to high standards, both of which have resulted in long-term success and lasting client relationships across the U.S. Notable projects include design of the Pacific Steel Group (PSG) micro mill in Mojave, California, construction surveying for the Sherwin Williams headquarters, engineering services for Heritage II Park on the west bank of the Cleveland Flats, and design of several transmission and distribution substations across the Midwest.

ISG CEO Lynn Bruns shared, “With R.E. Warner, we have added significant depth to our Energy Business Unit, including expertise in substation design and power distribution systems. Their strong background in metals and process-driven facilities also enhances our Food + Industrial work. This combination positions us to better serve clients with complex operational needs.”

Through this acquisition, ISG has strengthened its expertise across key market sectors within its existing business units. R.E. Warner’s clients can expect the same level of responsiveness and technical expertise, continuing to work with trusted local team members in Cleveland and Birmingham, now supported by ISG’s multidisciplinary architecture, engineering, environmental, and planning professionals.

"Our team combines proven expertise with a genuine passion for solving complex challenges, delivering trusted solutions that meet each client’s needs today while helping them navigate tomorrow’s opportunities,” said Frank Johnson, R.E. Warner Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “This is what gives us an edge on our competitors and motivates our clients to work with us."

This milestone in ISG’s growth reinforces the firm’s commitment to its strengths while expanding its ability to serve and invest in local communities. It also marks ISG’s first acquisition of a firm included on Engineering News-Record’s Top 500 Design Firms list. It shows the strength of the organization ISG is welcoming and reinforces the firm’s continued focus on its core values, including working together and staying responsive to client and community needs.

About ISG

ISG, a 100% ESOP firm, has a rich history, which extends over 50 years of building trusting relationships with clients, stakeholders, and the community. As a full-service architecture, engineering, environmental, and planning firm with 800+ professionals in offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, and Wisconsin, ISG provides exceptional services, strategies, and guidance to a wide range of markets nationwide. To learn more about ISG, visit ISGInc.com.

Media Contact

Abby Gram

Vice President, Marketing

952.426.0699

Abby.Gram@ISGInc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6894ea6-76d5-4ac1-934b-86de7e7df6ad