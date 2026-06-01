Outdoor Holding Company Appoints Director of AI Strategy & Implementation

Atlanta, GA., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outdoor Holding Company (Nasdaq: POWW, POWWP) (“OHC,” “we,” “us,” “our” or the “Company”), the owner of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace for firearms, hunting and related products, today announced the appointment of Erich Buerger as Director of AI Strategy & Implementation. In this newly created role, Mr. Buerger will lead the development, coordination, and execution of artificial intelligence initiatives across the Company.

The appointment reflects OHC’s commitment to deploying artificial intelligence in disciplined, high-value ways that enhance marketplace functionality, operational efficiency, and long-term shareholder value. Mr. Buerger will be responsible for developing and executing the Company’s AI strategy in alignment with corporate objectives, identifying high-value AI use cases across departments, establishing AI governance frameworks and responsible-use policies, and overseeing the evaluation, selection, and deployment of AI tools, platforms, and vendors throughout the organization.

A Proven AI Veteran and Digital Transformation Leader

Mr. Buerger brings more than 20 years of experience translating emerging technologies into measurable business outcomes, with a track record of identifying high-impact AI opportunities, leading cross-functional implementation, and integrating solutions into core business workflows. He joins OHC from Ecommerce LabWorks, where he served as Head of eCommerce Artificial Intelligence, leading AI strategy and the deployment of systems built on large language models, natural language processing, and agentic workflows.

“Erich brings exactly the combination of strategic vision and hands-on implementation experience we need to scale our AI capabilities responsibly and profitably,” said Steve Urvan, Chief Executive Officer of OHC. “We view disciplined AI deployment as a long-term value creation strategy for shareholders. Establishing dedicated leadership for our AI strategy is a natural next step in that commitment, and we are confident Erich will help us unlock meaningful operating leverage across the business.”

“OHC sits at the intersection of a category-leading marketplace and nearly three decades of proprietary data, which is a rare foundation for building AI that delivers real, measurable impact,” said Mr. Buerger. “I’m excited to partner with the leadership team to identify the highest-value opportunities and turn them into solutions that improve efficiency, automation, and decision-making across the organization.”

Advancing the Company’s AI Roadmap

The appointment builds on OHC’s broader technology roadmap, including the recent launch of its proprietary AI-powered listing tool on the GunBroker marketplace. Under Mr. Buerger’s leadership, the Company will continue to evaluate and implement responsible AI-driven enhancements aimed at improving user experience, optimizing marketplace performance, and unlocking additional operating leverage across its platform.

About Outdoor Holding Company

Outdoor Holding Company is the publicly traded parent and operator of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace dedicated to firearms, hunting, shooting and related products. Third-party sellers list items on the site and federal and state laws govern the sale of firearms and other restricted items. Ownership policies and regulations are followed by using licensed firearms dealers as transfer agents. Launched in 1999, the GunBroker.com website is an informative, secure and safe way to buy and sell firearms, ammunition, shooting accessories and outdoor gear online. GunBroker promotes responsible ownership of firearms. For more information, visit: www.gunbroker.com .

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical are considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are presented pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “would,” “positioned,” “future,” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about the Company’s liquidity, capital resources, or ongoing operations, the business strategy, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. Instead, they are based only on Company management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to maintain and expand its e-commerce business, the Company’s ability to introduce new features on its e-commerce platform that match consumer preferences, the Company’s ability to retain and grow its customer base, the impact of lawsuits, including securities class action lawsuits, stockholder derivative suits and enforcement actions by regulatory authorities, the impact of adverse economic market conditions, including from social and political factors, and the occurrence of any other event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to impacts on operating results. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements and should review the risks and uncertainties described under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 16, 2025, and additional disclosures the Company makes in its other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and except as provided by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to any updated forward-looking statements.

Contacts

For investors:

Darrow Associates

Phone: (917) 886-9071

IR@outdoorholding.com

Source: Outdoor Holding Company