CredFin, Inc. Launches “250 Businesses by July 4th” Pledge; Honoring 250 Years of the American Dream

MIAMI, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

With exactly 33 days remaining until America’s historic 250th anniversary, CredFin, Inc. today announced a bold national pledge: to help 250 small business owners become Capital Qualified™ and get matched with the right lenders before July 4, 2026.

As part of the “250 by July 4th” pledge, CredFin, Inc. is giving 250 Fast Mover businesses free access to the CredFin platform to Test Drive the full Capital Qualified™ experience at no cost. This exclusive offer is available only to the first 250 qualifying businesses that sign up between June 1 and July 4, 2026, America’s 250th Birthday. Business owners who want to be part of the “250 by July 4th” pledge are encouraged to register immediately.

To claim a free Test Drive spot, visit Vault.CredFin.ai/Signup.

“There’s something powerful about the number 250,” said Ray A. Smith, Founder and CEO of CredFin, Inc. “Two hundred and fifty years of freedom. A goal of two hundred and fifty businesses funded. It’s not a coincidence, it’s a calling. The same entrepreneurial spirit that built this nation is alive in every small business owner who walks through our workshop. Our job is to help them turn that spirit into capital.”

“The American Dream has always been about more than survival, it’s about building something that lasts. You can’t build if you can’t access funding. That’s exactly what we fix.”

— Ray A. Smith (“The Empire Ignitor”), Founder & CEO, CredFin, Inc.

CredFin, Inc.’s “Capital Qualified™” system is a structured three-step process: First, the company helps business owners establish and correct their commercial credit profiles across Dun & Bradstreet, Equifax Business, and Experian Business. Second, it optimizes the business entity structure and financial footprint to meet lender underwriting criteria. Third, it matches each client to the most appropriate lenders from a network of funding sources.

Core packages begin at $2,500, with a $697 DIY option and a recurring monthly program also available. A $97 VIP upgrade offers an additional one-hour private strategy session directly with Ray A. Smith, CEO.

The “250 by July 4th” pledge is the centerpiece of the company’s ongoing “Fund Your Freedom” campaign, which launched on May 3rd and has already drawn the interest of thousands of small business owners to CredFin, Inc.’s free Business Capital Qualified™ Workshop at Workshop.CredFin.ai.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Words such as "may," "expects," "positioned," "designed to," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. CredFin, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

DISCLAIMER

CredFin, Inc. is not a lender and does not make credit decisions. The company may, in certain circumstances, introduce business owners to independent third-party financing providers. All financing decisions, terms, and approvals are made solely by those independent providers and are subject to their own underwriting criteria. Participation in the workshop and use of CredFin, Inc.'s advisory services are voluntary and may not be suitable for all businesses. Outcomes vary based on individual business circumstances, creditworthiness, lender criteria, and market conditions, and there is no assurance that any business will obtain financing as a result of participation.

ABOUT CREDFIN, INC.

CredFin, Inc. is a business credit and funding advisory firm headquartered at 1395 Brickell Ave, Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131. The company provides educational resources and advisory services designed to help small business owners understand commercial credit data and prepare for potential financing opportunities. Founded by Ray A. Smith, CredFin integrates data from three business credit bureaus (Dun and Bradstreet, Equifax Business, and Experian Business), the Secretary of State, IRS and various other public databases, to help clients identify areas of their business credit profile that may benefit from correction or improvement. CredFin, Inc. is not a lender and does not provide credit directly. It may introduce clients to independent third-party financing providers whose decisions are made subject to their own underwriting standards. For more information, visit CredFin.ai.

MEDIA CONTACT

CredFin, Inc.

1395 Brickell Ave, Ste 800

Miami, FL 33131

Email: success@credfin.ai

CredFin.ai | Workshop.CredFin.ai